South Bend, IN

Father-son Notre Dame alumni buy historic Kizer House in South Bend

By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Tvi6_0f21tEuk00

SOUTH BEND — A father-son duo, both University of Notre Dame alumni from Florida, have purchased the historic Kizer House at 803 W. Washington St., with plans to turn the once problematic mansion into offices, a couple of apartments and a venue for small, public gatherings.

“My excitement is making it a place that people can visit and enjoy,” Stephen Ziegler said Tuesday from the house, where he’s spending a few days to plan the renovation work ahead. “South Bend doesn’t have anything like this of its kind.”

He will be spearheading the project that he and his father, Ed, are about to start in the 7,220-square-foot Romanesque Revival-style mansion, built sometime around 1888.

As The Tribune reported in February, the nonprofit Indiana Landmarks was selling the house. It sits on a prominent corner of the city’s West Washington National Register District, across the street from the mansion that industrialist J.D. Oliver built, Copshaholm.

February 2022: The Kizer mansion in South Bend is on sale for $349,900. It needs $250,000 in rehab work.

Stephen Ziegler , who runs a technology-focused consulting firm that he'd started, said he’ll be commuting between southern Florida and South Bend because renovations could take a couple of years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuDoj_0f21tEuk00

That time frame is really a guess, Ziegler, who’s rehabbed historic homes in Florida as a hobby, said, adding, “There are so many variables of what has to be done.”

Todd Zeiger, director of Indiana Landmarks’ northern regional office, said the house got a lot of interest from potential buyers and a “large number of showings.” There were also “a number of good offers,” he said.

The Zieglers made the best offer, he said, not only in price but in their vision for the property, along with their “passion for it to be used by the public.”

But Zeiger said it was critical to the deal that the Zieglers wanted to use it for just a few tenants. In 2012, Zeiger recalled, the city approached Indiana Landmarks about taking on the building because it had become a nuisance to neighbors, prompting calls to police. It was deteriorating, packed with at least 13 apartments in the house and carriage house.

What's planned for the Kizer House?

The Zieglers plan to offer the first floor as a venue for small public gatherings such as art shows. There likely would be a couple of apartments upstairs in the house, too, Stephen Ziegler said.

And plans, so far, call for Indiana Landmarks to move its offices into the house as one of the first-floor tenants. Until the house renovations are done, Zeiger said, it will continue to use the second-floor apartment above the garage as its offices.

The remaining space in the house could be used for a similar business, Stephen Ziegler said.

He said he and his dad paid slightly more than the asking price of $349,000. But it will need more investment. The city and Indiana Landmarks have already put hundreds of thousands of dollars into saving the building with restored windows, a new roof, tuck pointing and concrete removed around the house.

On top of that, the listing agent had estimated it would need $250,000 more for renovations, though Stephen Ziegler said that could likely approach $500,000, given the unknowns of working with an old house. The agent had told The Tribune that the new owners may want to start over by installing new plumbing, electricity, and a heating and cooling system. A kitchen and new bathrooms would also have to be built.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJOlm_0f21tEuk00

Rather than focus on dollars, Stephen Ziegler emphasized, “The real value is in the time and creativity of doing the work.”

Instead of a money maker, he said he sees it as a “long-term commitment … something I can really be proud of.”

He said he wasn’t looking for a house to buy, but as he was perusing the real estate market in February, he noticed the Kizer House and quickly responded, noting, “This isn’t going to come back.”

He was familiar with the house because he often makes trips to South Bend through the year to visit friends and Notre Dame’s campus.

History of Kizer House and new owners

The home was built by William L. Kizer, who grew up in South Bend and worked as a tax collector and then later in real estate and insurance. He and his wife, Elizabeth, had three children.

Preserving history: It's going to take a half-mile move to save one of South Bend's historic homes

The Zieglers have both played key roles in the Notre Dame Club of Boca Raton. Stephen Ziegler, 46, grew up in southern Florida and earned his master’s degree from Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vc1r_0f21tEuk00

Ed Ziegler earned his doctorate at Notre Dame, taught as a professor at Florida Atlantic University and then worked in orthopedic sales, dealing in artificial knees and hips.

“I love coming back to the city,” Ed Ziegler said in a press release. “It’s so resilient; even with setbacks like Studebaker closing and Bendix corporation relocating, it always comes back. I want this project to symbolize that strength and resilience, and I hope it makes people proud.”

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Joseph Dits at jdits@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Facebook at SBTOutdoorAdventures .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Father-son Notre Dame alumni buy historic Kizer House in South Bend

