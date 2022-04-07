ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Judge Bateman shows leadership in moving Mellon

Bucks County Courier Times
 1 day ago
An industrious child learns at an early age that square pegs fit better in square holes than they do in round ones.

But in business and government that skill isn't child's play. It's an indispensable trait shared by capable leaders who understand how to get the best out of talented people. And it's one that Bucks County President Judge Wallace Bateman displayed last month when he, as the judge responsible for court assignments, moved longtime juvenile dependency court Judge Robert Mellon.

We weren't present for the conversation between Mellon and Bateman that paved the way for the former's shift to civil matter — court administrator Stephen Heckman framed it as a decision that Mellon made in consultation with Bateman — but the president judge showed common sense and, we're guessing, a healthy dose of courage.

Civil court, especially those cases involving complex litigation, feels to us like the right spot for Mellon, who possesses a deep and wide knowledge and understanding of evidentiary rules and civil procedures. But we believe Mellon was a round peg gracelessly wedged in the square hole of family court, a fit made worse in 2019 when he became the sole judge handling dependency hearings in Bucks County.

A longstanding feud between Mellon and the Bucks County Department of Children and Youth, whose caseworkers routinely appeared before the judge, came to light last year as 20 current and former child welfare workers told the newspaper that Mellon's animosity toward the agency cropped up time and again in his communications with caseworkers and parents involved in custody matters.

The employees accused the judge of telling parents they didn't need to work with the department. They said he promoted distrust of the agency and its workers, routinely ignored their recommendations and testimony, and frequently dressed them down in court.

Marjorie McKeone, executive director of Bucks County Children and Youth, told the newspaper last year that, during exit interviews, the most frequently cited reason departing employees gave for leaving is how Mellon treated them.

A well-known vocal opponent of separating families, Mellon generally erred on the side of family reunification. Tellingly, many of his supporters happen to be attorneys who've appeared before him while representing parents. Several court-appointed family advocates described the judge in a 2021 guest opinion as "even-handed, judicious and wise."

We're not going to cherry-pick examples of the judge's rulings that had negative outcomes. If you do the job for a decade that will happen more than a few times.

But we'll say this: If a child welfare employee tells a newspaper reporter that "the presupposition of his impartiality is farcical," that's a problem for a judge. And when those employees start bringing parental rights termination cases directly to the county Orphan's Court to avoid that judge, that's clearly a sign of systemic dysfunction.

And dependency court is just about the last place that ought to be plagued by infighting.

"Everyone involved in dependency matters has the same goal — the long-term health and safety of the child or children in question. That goal is most likely to be achieved when everybody within the system is working together seamlessly," reads a dependency court explainer on the Pennsylvania Office of Children & Families in the Courts' website.

According to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, cases are typically initiated by the department of children and youth in the interest of children believed to be without proper parental care. Proceedings frequently require parents to submit to drug, alcohol or mental health evaluations and can result in the removal of a child from the home and placement in a foster home, group home or institution.

The families embroiled in these cases are frequently under extreme duress, exhausted and heartbroken. Sometimes the parents have contentious relationships. Sometimes they must endure wrenching testimony about their parenting. Emotions often run hot.

It seems to us these cases would be best handled by a judge who can de-escalate conflicts, project a calm demeanor, defuse tense situations and treat witnesses — particularly children — with care, sensitivity and compassion. In short, the sort of judge who'll douse a fire with water instead of gasoline.

We credit Bateman with recognizing the need for a change and acting accordingly. The president judge will carry out a series of court assignment changes this year when Judge Diane Gibbons retires. His handling of the Mellon placement leaves us feeling optimistic that Bateman will be able to put both the square and round pegs where they belong.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare#Health And Safety#Mental Health
