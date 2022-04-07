ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Hysterically Sneaky Kids Who Tried To Outsmart Their Parents And Failed Badly

By Asia McLain
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

1. These kids, who tried to pull a classic prank on their parents, but got very, very busted:

Instagram: @howardcountydads

2. These kids, who tried to hide some toys to play with after their parents send them to bed:

Instagram: @withthehuddlestons

3. This kid, who told their parents they packed their own lunch, and they found this:

Instagram: @ritaltaylor

4. This kid, who tried to get the most out of their sick day:

Instagram: @sarah_c_444

5. This kid, who tried unsuccessfully to hide some Skittles in her boot:

Instagram: @mrsvalmurray

6. This kid, who snuck and ate all the cream out of the Spring Oreos:

Instagram: @miriam_w04

7. This kid, whose mom couldn't find her makeup...until she looked in her kid's play vanity:

Instagram: @littlethingsmatter1011

8. And this kid, who thought they could sneakily eat some chocolate chips and get away with it:

Instagram: @stickyfloorsandhappykids

9. This kid, who snuck and changed the name on their parents' Netflix profile:

i guess my kids changed my netflix profile… from funny

10. This kid, who snuck into the hot cocoa, and honestly thought they could get away with this:

Instagram: @mearsmar

11. This kid, who had a better idea for their parents' party decoration:

My kid found a better use for out Halloween wine holder at the cookout tonight from funny

12. This kid, who snuck some junk food, and was unsuccessful at hiding the evidence:

Instagram: @alison_mck_green

13. This kid, who hid a little bedtime snack in his pajama drawer:

Instagram: @tkirsch

14. This kid, who snuck out to the garage fridge early in the morning to grab a cookie, and left some evidence behind:

Instagram: @tirayoung

15. And this kid, who created a fake bank invoice to try to fool their parents into giving them money, and got busted, very busted:

mrslubby5 / Via instagram.com
mrslubby5 / Via instagram.com

Nice try, kids. Nice try.

