Police: Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Coram

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in Coram on Wednesday night.

Police say the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on the shoulder in front of 50 Middle Country Road, when he was struck by a light-colored SUV that was also traveling eastbound, at approximately 10:45 p.m.

The man was thrown off the bicycle into the roadway, then struck by a 2015 Honda CRV that was traveling eastbound behind the light-colored SUV.

The light-colored SUV fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Middle Country Road. The 32-year-old male driver of the Honda stayed on the scene.

Detectives say the SUV is likely to have front-end or side-end damage. They are currently conducting a video canvas to try and find additional information.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The man on the bike is described by police as someone in their 50s.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

