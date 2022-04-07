Alert Center: Suspect forcibly grabs purse from elderly woman, pushes her to the ground

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect linked to a robbery in the Bronx.

Police reported shortly after a 76-year-old woman withdrew money from an ATM inside of a bank at 1 East Fordham Road, an unknown individual grabbed the victim's purse and threw her to the ground. The incident took place Saturday, April 2 at around 1:40 p.m.

The suspect then fled northbound on Jerome Avenue with the victim's purse.

The victim was transported to Saint Barnabas Medical Center with a laceration to her head, but in stable condition.