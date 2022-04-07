RubberDucks walked it off to end 2021; now, a very confident club wants to play it back

How minor league organizations work has never been a secret, especially when it comes to the end of the season.

The philosophy has long been how a club finishes in the fall is how it will look when the club reconvenes in the spring.

That’s great news for the RubberDucks who ended 2021 with a Double-A Northeast title when Bo Naylor hit a walk-off, bases-loaded line drive to right field to lift the Ducks to a 6-5 win over the Bowie Baysox.

“Having guys that were there for those big moments and being able to experience that big win and kind of having those moments under their belt will definitely play for this year,” Naylor said. “We’ll be able to set the season off right and put it on the next guys that are a part of this team. Hopefully, we’ll end the season like we did last year.”

As the RubberDucks open the season Friday at Erie, they have those players.

Do they ever.

It isn't boasting if you back it up

When the first pitch is thrown Friday at 7:05 p.m., the Ducks will have 14 players back from their championship team.

That’s a big deal for Logan T. Allen, Manuel Alvarez, Joey Cantillo, Xzavion Curry, Nic Enright, Tim Herrin, Kyle Marman, Marcos Gonzalez, Rocchio, Jose Tena, Will Brennan, George Valera, Micah Pries and Naylor and an even bigger deal for fans of the RubberDucks.

Every one of the 7,630 seats at Canal Park is new, but the team isn’t as they prepare for a home opener against the Reading Fightin’ Phils on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

“I think we’re the best team in Double A, personally,” Valera said. “We have great chemistry down here and great teammates. We’re going to go out there and have fun and play to win.”

That swagger is contagious for a team that knows it’s already way ahead of the game.

Top prospects dot the landscape and as much as that is a help, so is the fact that nametags won’t be needed when the RubberDucks open the season.

Veterans ready to help young Ducks

Having that extra time together in 2021 expedites the beginning of the season when many players spend the first month learning how their teammates play.

“It’s always nice to have some players back,” Ducks manager Rouglas Odor said. “They knew how to play together last year. The fact we won the championship is huge. I’m hoping those 14 players help out the new players.

“Every year is different. Last year is over. It’s nice to know we’re the championship team. We’re just going to have to respect every team and do our best.”

A year ago, the Ducks fought for everything and didn’t clinch a playoff spot until the final day of the regular season when they rallied to beat Somerset.

They enter this season as the proverbial rabbit being chased by a pack of hounds.

“We don’t go out there looking for easy wins,” Naylor said. “Who we’re facing doesn’t depend on how we’re going to play. Definitely being the hunted is going to be good. I feel like being in that position adds more fuel to the fire we all bring. I couldn’t be more excited for this season.”

If you're looking for holes head to a swiss cheese factory

With a well-above average starting rotation, a solid bullpen and a lineup that has more pop than a Coca-Cola distillery, the RubberDucks have already been there and done that.

Now, it’s about putting those lessons from the past into motion.

“Being able to share those experiences with my teammates, going up the ranks I feel like it will only get us more prepared to be in more of those situations in the future,” Naylor said. “It allows us to be more calm in those situations so we can play the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”

