ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Puerto Rico plunged into darkness after power station fire

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0mmK_0f21sJR000

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A major power outage hit Puerto Rico late Wednesday, plunging hundreds of thousands of customers into darkness after a fire erupted at one of the largest power plants in the U.S. territory.

The outage was one of the biggest in recent months for the island's crumbling electrical grid, which has seen its periodic blackouts grow worse the last few years. The outage elicited a collective groan across the island of 3.2 million people, with many who depend on insulin or respiratory therapies once again worried about how long it would last.

“Apagón!” wrote many frustrated customers across social media, using the Spanish word for outage.

Luma, a private company that took over transmission and distribution of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority last year, called it an island-wide power outage. However, the state power company's website said nearly 350,000 clients out of nearly 1.5 million were without lights.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said priority would be given to hospitals and other institutions as he tweeted: “I urge everyone to remain calm.”

Puerto Rico’s health secretary said generators at all hospitals and health centers were functioning and had enough fuel, adding that coronavirus vaccines remained properly stored at the correct temperature.

Transportation officials said crews evacuated passengers from the island's rapid transit system and took them to their destinations via buses. Meanwhile, long lines formed at some gas stations as those with generators sought to refill them.

Education officials said they would soon announce whether classes at public schools would be cancelled Thursday, frustrating many parents who worried they might not find out if their cellphones died and they were unable to charge them.

Luma said in a statement that power might not be restored until Thursday, “given the size and scope” of the outage.

“The power grid has suffered a massive island-wide blackout, potentially caused by a circuit breaker failure at the Costa Sur generation plant. We are not clear on the exact cause at this time,” the company said.

Costa Sur is one of the island's four main power plants.

Puerto Rico's fire department worked late into the night to put out the blaze as frustration and anger over yet another blackout continued to grow.

Carian Montull, 36, said she was at a clothing store in southern Puerto Rico when the lights went out. She said the store's generators failed to turn on, so she and about a dozen other customers were forced to leave their purchases behind and go home.

She said someone nearby cried out: “The lights seriously went out?! It can't be.”

Montull said she doesn't have a generator at home and hoped the power would come back soon so the food in her refrigerator wouldn't spoil.

Luma said it would release additional information once it had more details. When it took over transmission and distribution in June, the governor at the time said the company had pledged to reduce power interruptions by 30% and the length of outages by 40%. That same month, a large fire at a substation in the capital of San Juan left hundreds of thousands without power.

Another fire at a power plant in September 2016 sparked an island-wide blackout. A year later, Hurricane Maria hit, razing the island's frail electrical grid and leaving some customers without power for nearly a year. Emergency repairs have since been made, but reconstruction efforts have yet to start.

In addition, Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority is trying to emerge from bankruptcy and holds some $9 billion in public debt that it is trying to restructure. The utility has long struggled with mismanagement, corruption and aging infrastructure that has not been maintained.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy, but work remains

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico will formally end its bankruptcy on Tuesday as the federally appointed financial oversight board implements key provisions of the commonwealth’s debt adjustment plan, including the establishment of a pension reserve trust and the exchange of existing bonds for new debt. An emergence from bankruptcy has...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
bloomberglaw.com

Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Nears End on Eve of $22 Billion Debt Swap

Puerto Rico is poised to slash $22 billion of debt on Tuesday, begin repaying bondholders for the first time in almost six years and start financing a broke pension fund that’s on the hook for an estimated $55 billion. It’s the largest -- and at. more than $1...
ECONOMY
WTRF- 7News

7.3 magnitude earthquake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

A strong earthquake was felt in Japan late Wednesday, local time. Preliminary reports put it at a 7.3 magnitude. The earthquake occurred just off the coast from Fukushima. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a high-tide warning, and no tsunami alert was immediately issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. A tsunami is not expected in […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generators#Power Outage#Power Grid#Ap#Spanish#Electric Power Authority
simpleflying.com

Frontier Airlines Heads To Puerto Rico And Adopts A Tiny Tree Frog

Today, Frontier Airlines launched service for the first time between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Rafael Hernandez International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. It is Frontier’s 13th route to the Caribbean island with four flights per week. Additionally, the low-cost carrier also chose the endangered Puerto Rican frog, coquí llanero, as the winner of its most recent Tropical Tails contest. Let’s investigate further.
LIFESTYLE
KEYT

From New York to Florida, severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, are possible Saturday

The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Fire and rain: West to get more one-two extreme climate hits

The one-two punch of nasty wildfires followed by heavy downpours, triggering flooding and mudslides, will strike the U.S. West far more often in a warming-hopped world, becoming a frequent occurrence, a new study said. That fire-flood combination, with extreme drenchings hitting a spot that burned within a year, could increase...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

Tsunami warning after 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Fukushima, triggering fire alarm at nuclear plant, plunging millions into darkness and causing buildings to rock in Tokyo

A huge earthquake that rocked buildings and cut power to more than two million homes in Japan has sparked fears of a Tsunami - 11 years after a tidal wave left nearly 19,000 people dead or missing in the same area. The powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted the country's northeast coast...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Puerto Rico hit by massive power outage

Most people in Puerto Rico woke up Thursday with no electricity after a blackout hit the entire US island territory in the Caribbean. That same year Puerto Rico was hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria, which devastated the island, including its electrical grid, worsening the economic crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News 12

State police: Gymnastics coach took inappropriate pictures of students during practices, competitions

State police have arrested a gymnastics coach for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of his students during practices and competitions. According to authorities, Nicholas Adair, 24, of Lake Hiawatha, was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse material. Authorities began investigating Adair back in January for possession of child...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy