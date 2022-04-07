Officials: 79-year-old woman killed in Roosevelt house fire

News 12 Long Island has learned a woman has been killed in a Roosevelt house fire

According to police, the flames broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home on West Fulton Avenue.

Officers tell News 12 when they arrived, they could see smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

All the people inside the house were able to get out, except for a 79-year-old woman.

Police officers ran into the burning home, and they were able to find the woman.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

So far, investigators do not know what caused the fire.

Two Nassau County police officers also suffered smoke inhalation but were treated at the hospital and released.