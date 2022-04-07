ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local briefs include Raffensperger campaign stop in Athens

By Tim Bryant
 1 day ago
(WSBTV.com News Staff)

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger brings his bid for reelection to Athens, speaking at this morning’s meeting of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce. Republican Raffensperger is facing three GOP primary challengers, including Jody Hice, the Republican who represents most of Athens in the US House. The election takes place in 47 days.

The World Series Trophy the Atlanta Braves claimed last November continues its swing around the state with an afternoon stop in Elberton: it is on display at today’s Elbert County High School baseball game. The Blue Devils host Oglethorpe County, with first pitch set for 5:30.

There is still no word on the cause of a deadly house fire in Gainesville, but the Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was killed. Patricio Morales was 52 years old, from Hall County. He was found dead in the blaze that burned his home last Wednesday.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it says was a false claim of a kidnaping: investigators were, at last report, still trying to track down Alton Davidson. The 49 year-old from Alto is facing counts that include aggravated assault and criminal damage to property after allegedly running a car off a highway in Habersham County.

