ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott plans to use buses to move migrants away from border to Washington

KSAT 12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – President Biden’s plans to end Title 42, which blocks asylum claims and expels migrants due to COVID-19 contagious risk, is set to end on May 23. The announcement has Texas Gov. Greg Abbott anticipating a mass migration, as Abbott on Wednesday in a press conference announced aggressive actions...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
City
Laredo, TX
City
Washington, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
State
Washington State
City
Abbott, TX
City
Zapata, TX
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
UPI News

Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants

March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, admitted to conspiring to transport undocumented people. Gore was sentenced to 30 months and Williams was sentenced to 24 months by U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo, the Justice Department announced Friday. Both sentences also included three years of post-release supervision.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas National Guard#Tdem
Daily Mail

Mexico extradites cartel leader 'El Huevo' to the United States after his apprehension sparked an attack on American consulate and Mexican military facilities

A cartel leader responsible for overseeing a gang of assassins who unleashed terror throughout several Mexico border states has been extradited to the United States. Juan Treviño, who is also known as 'El Huevo or 'The Egg,' was turned over to U.S. federal agents at the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Notorious Mexican Cartel Leader El Huevo Deported to the U.S.

Juan Trevino, more commonly known as El Huevo or “The Egg,” the suspected leader of a notorious drug cartel, has been deported to the United States by Mexican authorities. El Huevo’s arrest incited a number of armed attacks by the Northwestern Cartel against 22 military holds, 16 road blockades, and a U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo, one of the most violent parts of the country. Mexican authorities called in more than 700 military personnel to secure Nuevo Laredo. El Huevo has ties to the founders of the Los Zetas cartel, whose former leader, Heriberto Lazcano, aka “El Lazca,” was killed in October 2012 by soldiers in Mexico. “It was a blow to one of the most important criminal organizations in the northeast of the country, with influence in at least five states and operations in the United States,” Rosa Rodriguez, Mexico's secretary of security, said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Mexico hands alleged drug lord to US after cartel backlash

Mexico on Tuesday deported an alleged drug cartel leader to the United States, the government said, after his arrest triggered gunfire and chaos in a northern border city. Suspected members of the Northeast Cartel clashed with security forces in Nuevo Laredo in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, near the border with the United States, after Trevino was arrested on Sunday, officials said.
LAREDO, TX
El Paso News

Border Patrol intercepts 95 Migrants in NM Desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from El Paso Sector found two large groups of. migrants in the New Mexico desert on Thursday. According to officials, the first encounter happened around 8:00 a.m., when Border Patrol Agents assigned. to the Lordsburg Station received information about possible...
EL PASO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Violence erupts in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico after drug cartel leader’s arrest

'Danger of 1 of those stray shots' temporarily closed international bridges, Texas congressman says. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Violence erupted in the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo overnight Sunday near the U.S. Consulate’s office and forced two international bridges to close, after Mexican army officials arrested a high-ranking drug cartel leader, Border Report has learned.
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy