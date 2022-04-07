ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ryosuke Harashima adds two modern antique tables to the STILLIFE Collection

By Rei Padla
yankodesign.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRyosuke Harashima knows how to combine the past with the present. Every piece from his STILLIFE collection is making an impression. Two new creations have been added to the series, ready to wow the market. What Ryosuke Harashima usually does is combine old things to create modern furniture pieces....

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Modern Furniture#Coffee Table#Stillife Collection#Shanghai Blue#Chinese#Japanese
purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Stunning Lotus concept EV turns the chassis into its primary outer design element

Why use extra material to make a metal or carbon fiber body for your car, when your chassis can BE your car’s body instead? Designer Maitreya Dhanak’s absolutely wild Lotus Evanora Concept treats the chassis as a design element, resulting in a speedster that’s both visually and physically lightweight. Not to mention the fact that it looks like an exoskeletal beast!
CARS
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

6 Things You Should Always Do Before Picking Out Paint

If you want to avoid painter's remorse, choosing the right paint requires more than just selecting a paint chip (although that part's important, too). Before you commit, there are a few more factors to take into consideration, such as the light each room in your house receives and how the color looks in both natural and artificial light. Plus, you'll want to measure the space beforehand to know exactly how many gallons to get. If you end up changing your mind, you can always repaint, but whenever you want to get a paint job done right the first time, this is the technique to follow. Here are six things you should do before picking out interior paint.
HOME & GARDEN
KRQE News 13

Best glass wall art

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The popularity of glass wall art has endured for years since many of these pieces have a light, airy aesthetic that elevates the style of your home. You shouldn’t be put off by the fragility of glass. Some pieces are composed of heavy-duty glass that’s much sturdier than you might assume.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy