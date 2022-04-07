ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every 'bunny' is welcome at these 20+ family-friendly Easter events around Louisville

By Gege Reed, Louisville Courier Journal
 1 day ago
From the Easter parade and egg hunts to pictures with the Easter Bunny, here are 20+ family-friendly ways to celebrate Easter this year around the Louisville area.

The Safari EGGventure

WHAT: Presented by Kinder Joy. The mobile scavenger hunt allows participants to search for hidden Zoo-themed eggs, answer trivia questions, and compete in challenges to earn points to win a free Louisville Zoo membership, Wild Lights tickets, plush animals, and Kinder Joy treats and toys. Winners will be contacted via the email associated with the game account. The Safari EGGventure is free with Louisville Zoo admission or membership.

  • To participate follow these steps: Download Eventzee on the iPhone App Store or on Google Play; create an account; on your next Zoo visit, open the Eventzee App and scan the QR code on the game sign as you enter; wander the Zoo’s pathways in search of eggs and trivia answers, earning points along the way; take and save a screenshot of your completed game badge to present to game officials (if you’re a prize winner).

WHERE: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

MORE INFORMATION: Participants can also receive free samples of Kinder Joy, on April 16 and April 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Zoo’s front plaza. Presented by Kinder Joy. The Safari EGGventure is free with Louisville Zoo admission or membership. louisvillezoo.org/eggventure.

Oxmoor Pictures with the Easter Bunny

WHAT: Picture with the Easter bunny

WHERE: Old Navy Wing, Oxmoor Center, 7900 Shelbyville Road

WHEN: Daily through April 16. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5:45 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are encouraged but not required. oxmoorcenter.com.

Green Tree Mall Pictures with the Easter Bunny

WHAT: Pictures with the Easter Bunny

WHERE: Center Court, Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis, Clarksville, Indiana

WHEN: Through April 16. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5:45 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are encouraged but not required. greentreemall.com.

Mall St. Matthew Pictures with the Easter Bunny

WHAT: It is Easter Bunny picture time. Making some eggs-tra-special memories with everyone’s favorite fluffy friend.

WHERE: Ground floor, chess set near Express, Mall St. Matthews, 5000 Shelbyville Road.

WHEN: Through April 16. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5:45 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are encouraged but not required. mallstmatthews.com.

Easter Egg Hunt & A Movie

WHAT: Sauerbeck Family Drive-In will host an Easter egg hunt followed by the movie "Peter Rabbit 2" and "Morbius." Several areas will be set up for families to hunt for eggs.

WHERE: 3210 D. W. Griffith Lane, La Grange

WHEN: April 9. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; egg hunts from 6:30-8 p.m.; movie at 8:30 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: This is a rain or shine event. In case of inclement weather, eggs will be distributed to cars so kids are sure to get some candy. $20 per carload. sauerbeckfamilydrivein.com.

Okolona Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: Easter egg hunt for children ages 2 through elementary school. Also features a petting zoo, food trucks, face painting and more.

WHERE: Okolona Christian Church, 10801 Faithful Way

WHEN: April 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Bring your basket to collect eggs. 502-962-6500.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

WHAT: Free 4-inch-by-6-inch picture with the Easter Bunny. Packages start at $15.

WHERE: Cabela's, 5100 Norton Healthcare Blvd.

WHEN: April 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 14, 4-8 p.m.; April 15, 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Photo packages: digital image, $15; basket package (one 5x7 and 4 wallets), $15; jellybean package (one 6x8, two 5x7, two 4x6, and four wallets), $20.Cabelas.com/Easter.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

WHAT: Free 4-inch-by-6-inch picture with the Easter Bunny. Packages start at $15.

WHERE: Bass Pro Shops, 951 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway

WHEN: April 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 14, 4-8 p.m.; April 15, 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Photo packages: digital image, $15; basket package (one 5x7 and 4 wallets), $15; jellybean package (one 6x8, two 5x7, two 4x6, and four wallets), $20. Basspro.com/Easter.

Republic Bank Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: The City of Jeffersonville is hosting its annual egg hunt for ages 10 and younger. Features the Southeast Christian Family Fun Zone; food from Jet's Pizza, Skyline Chili, Wink's Ice Cream and Kona Ice; Dj Slikk and the Easter Bunny.

WHERE: Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana

WHEN: April 9, 6 p.m. Egg hunts begin at dusk.

MORE INFORMATION: Bring a flashlight and basket for goodies. eventbrite.com.

Easter Bunny Bash at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

WHAT: Free visits with the Easter Bunny, family activities, treats, and giveaways.

WHERE: Center Court at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, 1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville

WHEN: April 10, 1-4 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: theoutletshoppesofthebluegrass.com.

Little Dog's Pawstry Shoppe Dog Easter Egg Gather

WHAT: Join Little Dog's Pawstry Shoppe for a fun Easter event for you and your furbaby. Features colorful Easter eggs full of dog treats and enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

WHERE: Little Dog's Pawstry Shoppe at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, 1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville

WHEN: April 10, 2-4 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: theoutletshoppesofthebluegrass.com.

Buffalo Trace Distillery & Frankfort Parks and Recreation Easter Celebration

WHAT: A drive-thru Easter celebration at Buffalo Trace Distillery that features a bunny trail with balloons, Easter eggs, music and the Easter Bunny. Guests will follow the bunny trail through the distillery grounds to various egg stations.

WHERE: 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky

WHEN: April 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Visitors should enter at the main distillery entrance, and everyone is asked to remain in their cars throughout the route. There is no charge to drive down the bunny trail. buffalotracedistillery.com.

Bunny Bash Easter Dash

WHAT: Featuring an Easter egg hunt for ages 12 and younger with candy filled eggs, raffles, face painting, bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, bubble zone, yard games, photos with the Easter Bunny and the movie Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2:45 p.m.).

WHERE: Greenway Park, Charlestown, Indiana

WHEN: April 10, 1 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Egg hunt: special needs children (1 p.m.); ages 0 to 3 (2 p.m.); ages 4 to 6 (2:15 p.m.); ages 7 to 12 (2:30 p.m.). Free.

Easter Egg-Citement at Eckert's Orchard

WHAT: Hop on down the bunny trail and fill your baskets at the Easter egg hunts; also cookie decorating, tractor rides, plant-a-seed to take home, a duck pond, free photos with the Easter Bunny, and more.

WHERE: 1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles

WHEN: April 9, 10, 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Only children need a ticket. $15 for Easter egg hunt. To reserve a spot go to: eckerts.com/tickets-ky/#id=easter-egg-citement-1.

Beechmont Community Center Easter Egg-Stravaganza

WHAT: Games, crafts, free refreshments and meet the Easter bunny.

WHERE: 205 W. Wellington Ave.

WHEN: April 13, 5-7 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: 502-361-5484; facebook.com/loukyparks

Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade

WHAT: This family-friendly parade features the Easter bunny, The Shriners, antique cars, homemade family floats, the Talking Police Car and the Mounted Sheriff's Posse and more.

WHERE: The parade begins at Birchwood Avenue in Crescent Hill and will travel down Frankfort Avenue towards downtown, ending at Pope St in Clifton.

WHEN: April 16, 11:30 a.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Bring a bag or basket for candy.facebook.com/events/frankfort-avenue/frankfort-avenue-easter-parade

Crescent Hill Community Council Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: Easter egg hunt (children separated by age), prizes, and storytelling.

WHERE: The Peterson-Dumesnil House, 301 S. Peterson Avenue

WHEN: April 16, 10 a.m.

MORE INFORMATION: crescenthill.us.

Hermitage Farm Annual Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: Hermitage Farm will host its annual Easter egg hunt for all ages with several egg hunts, a pop-up shop, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Families can enjoy box lunches and pastries. For those 21 and older, springtime cocktails from the mobile bar. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Oldham County.

WHERE: 10500 W. Highway 42, Goshen

WHEN: April 16, 10:30 a.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Spots are limited. Reservations are required. $10 per person. hermitagefarm.com/product/easter-egg-hunt.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill Easter Egg Hunts

WHAT: Easter egg hunts for ages 12 and younger. Participants will search for eggs, meet baby farm animals, make a craft, take a pony ride, and more. Return your eggs to candy stations to receive treats. In addition to their regular egg hunts, participate in the village-wide golden egg hunt to win a gift basket. Also, food trucks and the Shaker Village Bar will be open for adults.

WHERE: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg

WHEN: April 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: The egg hunt field will be divided by age groups. Bring a basket for eggs and candy. Purchase tickets in advance online for $7-$14, free for ages two and younger. shakervillageky.org.

Egg-Stravaganza

WHAT: Children ages 1-12 can hunt for Easter eggs filled with candy and special eggs with a prize of a unique Easter basket filled with goodies.

WHERE: Gateway Park, 500 Little League Boulevard

WHEN: April 16, 10 a.m.

MORE INFORMATION: After the hunt, have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Free. clarksvilleparks.com.

Crestwood United Methodist Church Egg Hunt

WHAT: Easter egg hunt for children. Bring a basket for eggs.

WHERE: The Maples Park, 6826 W. State Highway 22, Crestwood

WHEN: April 16, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Free. oldhamfamilyfun.net.

Middletown Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza

WHAT: Easter egg hunt for ages 12 and younger (egg hunt begins at 1 p.m.). Also bounce houses, pictures with the Easter Bunny, games and music. Before and after the Easter egg hunt shopping at the Easter Vendor Village (noon to 3 p.m.). Sponsored by the City of Middletown and the Middletown Chamber of Commerce.

WHERE: Wetherby Park, 11803 Old Shelbyville Road

WHEN: April 16, noon to 3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Bring a basket for your goodies. 502-245-0404. middletownchamberky.com

Reach News Clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com.

Comments / 1

