Austin County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Madison; Washington Tornado Watch 54, previously in effect until 10 PM CDT this evening, is now in effect until 1 AM CDT Tuesday for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 7 counties Austin Brazos Burleson Colorado Grimes Madison Washington This includes the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Madisonville, Navasota, Sealy, Somerville, and Weimar.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brazos, Burleson, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Houston; Madison Severe Thunderstorm Watch 45 remains valid until 10 PM CDT this evening for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 4 counties Brazos Burleson Houston Madison This includes the cities of Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Crockett, Madisonville, and Somerville.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...Noon through 9 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne The Red Flag Warning has expired RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042 081 AND 254 South winds have relaxed this evening. In addition, relative humidity is starting to recover so the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Burleson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Burleson; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Burleson County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Giddings, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway around 750 PM CDT. Somerville around 805 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lyons and Deanville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Austin; Brazoria FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller and Wharton. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 643 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, western Pearland, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Conroe, Rosenberg, Stafford, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Richmond, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Cleveland, Jersey Village, Sealy, Willis and Prairie View. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013... 027...041...081...253 AND 254 Southerly winds up to 10 mph will continue this evening with gradually increasing relative humidities. As a result, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Brazos; Grimes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL GRIMES AND CENTRAL BRAZOS COUNTIES At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wixon Valley, or near Bryan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. This tornadic thunderstorm has history of producing a tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Kurten around 855 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazos, Burleson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Burleson and western Brazos Counties through 645 PM CDT At 605 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dime Box, or 9 miles east of Lexington, moving northeast at 30 to 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Caldwell, Snook, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Deanville and Chriesman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity has started to increase and winds have started to subside. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW RH AND GUSTY WINDS FOR ALL OF SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Bee Goliad...Victoria...Webb...Duval...Jim Wells...Inland Kleberg...Inland Nueces...Inland San Patricio...Coastal Aransas...Inland Refugio...Inland Calhoun...Coastal Kleberg Coastal Nueces...Coastal San Patricio...Aransas Islands Coastal Refugio...Coastal Calhoun...Kleberg Islands...Nueces Islands...Calhoun Islands. * TIMING...9 AM to 7 PM CST Today. * WIND...Northwest to North 20 to 25 MPH with occasional gusts to 30 MPH. Gusts up to 35 MPH possible along the coast. Winds will shift to the northeast and decrease around sunset. * HUMIDITY...Falling to 15 to 25 percent in the afternoon, 25 to 40 percent on the islands. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066, 067, 073, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 097, 101, 101, AND 102 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.Fire weather zones 066, 067, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 101, and 102. * WIND...Wind gusts during the afternoon of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidity levels of 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
KBTX.com

Red Flag Warning issued for far western Brazos Valley Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday will be a beautiful day across the Brazos Valley with plenty of sunshine and 80 degree temperatures by the afternoon, but with dry air in place and a few wind gusts this afternoon, elevated fire danger conditions are possible across the Western Brazos Valley. A...
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON .A Pacific storm system will move into the area Sunday and Monday, bringing strong southwesterly winds to the fire zones this afternoon. Very dry conditions on Sunday will allow critical fire conditions to develop. A strong surface front from the west will bring a sudden shift in winds from southwest to west-northwest in the early evening hours. Higher humidities on Monday should preclude the area from critical fire conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112 and 113, southwestern and south-central New Mexico. Also included are far west Texas fire weather zones 055 and 056. * WIND...West winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...will be over the lowland zones of New Mexico. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, NORTHERN PERMIAN BASIN, WESTERN LOW ROLLING PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains and Chaves Plains. * TIMING...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...3 or near critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Montgomery, Walker, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Montgomery; Walker; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grimes County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Burleson County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas West central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern College Station, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Navasota, Washington, Snook, Millican, Anderson, Todd Mission, Kyle Field, Dobbin, Dacus, Plantersville, Wellborn, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Edwards, Kinney, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will be soon. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Val Verde RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH 11 PM THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER VAL VERDE, DIMMIT, AND EDWARDS COUNTY .Strong winds near and behind a dry-line and dry cold front will lead to critical fire weather conditions between 4 PM this afternoon and 11 PM this evening over an area generally northwest of a line from Rocksprings to Brackettville. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR OVER VAL VERDE, DIMMIT, AND EDWARDS COUNTY * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling to between 8 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Extreme fire behavior growth is possible.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands Critical Fire Danger Conditions Expected Today .Windy conditions will occur behind a front today with northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Relative humidity will fall to 25 to 35 percent for the coastal regions of the southern Coastal Bend to around 15 percent Brush Country.. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR ISLANDS OF NUECES AND KLEBERG COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Kleberg Islands...Nueces Islands. * TIMING...From late this morning through early this evening. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...30 to 40 percent * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX

