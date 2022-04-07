ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

College Notes: Malik Smith joins brother Tyreke at Ohio State football pro day

By Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhjtr_0f21qXcM00

Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith is expected to hear his name called at the NFL draft. After that, all eyes in the Smith family will turn to Tyreke’s brother, Malik.

For the past eight months, Malik Smith has been alongside Tyreke preparing for the draft as a tight end, despite never playing football in high school or college.

A high school basketball standout for Cleveland Heights, averaging 16.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as a senior, Malik signed with UNC Asheville, where he played 19 games during the 2016-17 season. He transferred to Bryant in Rhode Island but again changed course after the team's coach retired. He decided to finish his career at Fisk, in Nashville, but the transfer process was prolonged, so he took a week to visit Tyreke in Columbus.

There, at a workout session, a coach passed him by and took notice.

"A coach walked in showing recruits and said 'I've been paying attention to you. You've got great size. You can move. Have you thought about playing football?' "

After some convincing from Tyreke, Malik, who hadn't played football since his Pop-Warner days, immersed himself into learning the tight end position, where he hopes to follow the likes of current NFL tight ends Rico Gathers (Baylor) and Mo Alie-Cox (VCU), who starred on the court before switching to football.

“A few of the drills, it is my second and third time ever doing it,” Malik said. “Learning this game has been critical. It's been hard. But it's been a good process. And I'm surrounded by people who want to see me win, who want to help, like my brother.”

Tyreke has been training with Malik and was put in touch with former Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley, another basketball player turned football player.

“He's a sponge, willing to learn. The sky’s the limit for him," Tyreke said. "He just started training for this, and you can already see the transition he’s had and how good he's transitioning.”

"I'm literally having to learn and perform at the same time, it's an unreal experience," said Malik, who is 6 feet 6 and 260 pounds, 20 fewer than his basketball playing weight.

If an NFL team does not reach out this month, Malik says that's not the end of his athletic pursuits.

"I'm definitely going to stay with it. It's a process. Whatever does happen, I'll take it day by day," Malik said. "Two, three months ago, to tell me I'd be in this position, running routes in front of NFL scouts, it’s unreal. I feel like I'm in a dream."

Area accomplishments

Kentucky’s Abby Steiner (Dublin Coffman) set a personal record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.1 on a wet track at the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida. Steiner, who had not run the 100m in three years, beat her old mark by .22 seconds.

Ohio Dominican’s Sydney Long pitched three complete games, including a no-hitter, and totaled 19 strikeouts over four appearances last week. Her no-hitter against Lake Erie was ODU’s first in three years. Long went 3-1, allowing two runs on 12 hits through 23 innings (0.61 ERA). The Panthers have won seven out of their past eight games.

Hailey Maher (Central Crossing) of Otterbein was 5 for 6 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Cardinals sweep Capital in an OAC doubleheader. For the week, Maher finished 8-for-11 (.727), had a 1.273 slugging percentage, a .667 on-base percentage and drove in six runs

Denison's Clarie Powell went 13 for 22 (.591) with 12 runs scored, four RBIs, and three stolen bases over a six-game stretch. She had at least one hit and scored one run in all six games, including four hits over a doubleheader sweep against Kenyon in its NCAC opener.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Nashville, OH
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Kenyon College#Played Football#American Football#College Football#Unc Asheville#Pop Warner#Baylor#Vcu
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
The Spun

Bucs Sign Former Cowboys Veteran: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys lost another player from their 2021 roster on Wednesday, when safety Keanu Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Neal played safety the first five seasons of his career. However, after signing with Dallas last year, his old head coach Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, moved Neal to linebacker.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Alabama Tight End Reportedly Decides To Transfer

On Thursday afternoon, the Alabama football program learned one player appears to be on the way out. Redshirt freshman Caden Clark reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal. According to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz, the Alabama athletics staff removed Clark from the online roster last month. His...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Shane McMahon’s Son Announces College Football Commitment

Shane McMahon’s son will be playing college football. The grandson of WWE legend Vince McMahon announced his college football commitment on Wednesday evening. Declan McMahon, a running back recruit, announced his decision on social media on Wednesday night. “I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Auburn QB “Fighting For His Life” After Being Hospitalized

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that a former college football quarterback is “fighting for his life.”. According to a GoFundMe page, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein had severe back pain which led him to go to the hospital. Unfortunately, an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back and his condition has worsened.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy