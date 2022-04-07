Charles Co. high school athletes selected for The Washington Post’s 2021-2022 All-Met team for Fall and Winter Sports

Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school student-athletes were selected as the 2021-2022 winter and fall season Washington Post All-Mets, ranking from first-team, second-team, third-team, and honorable mention. Every year, coaches from more than 250 schools in the Washington D.C., area are invited to nominate top athletes from their sports. Final selections are made by The Washington Post’s scholastic sports staff.

All-Met players for fall sports are the Washington D.C., area’s top athletes in offensive and defensive football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, field hockey, and cross country. All-Met players for winter sports are the Washington D.C., area’s top athletes in boys’ and girls’ basketball, ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, and wrestling.

The CCPS students named as 2021 The Washington Post fall sport All-Mets are:

Boys’ soccer

First team

Mikah Seger, senior, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Football offensive

Honorable mention

Michael Craig, senior, North Point High School.

Football defensive

Honorable mention

Arnel Heathington, senior, North Point.

Justin Palmer, senior, St. Charles High School.

Jamari Somerville, junior, Lackey.

The CCPS students named as 2022 The Washington Post winter sport All-Mets are:

Girls’ swimming

Second team

Addy Donnick, sophomore, La Plata High School.

Boys’ Basketball

Third Team

Jacory Wilkes, senior, Thomas Stone High School.

Honorable Mention

Amir Dade, senior, St. Charles.

Aaron Herron, senior, Westlake High School.

Girls’ Basketball

Honorable mention

Natalie Johnson, senior, North Point.

Boys’ Indoor track

Honorable mention

Kevin Collins, senior, North Point.

Jalil Singleton, senior, Westlake.

Wrestling

Honorable mention

Tavon Proctor, senior, La Plata.

