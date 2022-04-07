ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Person critically injured in east end shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in the hospital following a...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Monday night. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street Road on March 21, shortly before 10 p.m. A Richmond police spokesperson said officers found Jayce Folkner, 29, of Henrico unresponsive in...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East End#Crime Stoppers#Wwbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy