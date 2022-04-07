ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Shares Photo Of Him Smoking Weed To Show What Twitter Board Meetings Will Look Like Now

By Adrian Zmudzinski
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPuzF_0f21mfIm00

Tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday shared an old photo from the Joe Rogan podcast depicting him smoking weed and also highlighted how his selling a company at the end of the nineties led to Twitter Inc. TWTR getting its edit button.

What Happened: Musk disclosed acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier this week — 73,486,938 shares with sole voting power for $2.89 million — resulting in the stock jumping 29% higher. This followed him saying that he was giving serious thought to creating an "alternative" to Twitter.

The Tesla CEO was appointed to the social media company board a day later.

After news began circulating that Twitter was working on implementing an edit button for tweets after a push by Musk, he started joking about it himself.

In a Thursday tweet, the Tesla CEO posted a meme depicting him as a person pushing a domino by selling his city guide software company in 1999 for $305 million, which then escalates into Twitter finally getting an edit button.

On the same day Musk also posted a meme depicting him smoking a blunt (a cigarette resembling a cigar containing marijuana) during his Joe Rogan interview with the caption "Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be lit."

This follows him apologizing for publicly smoking weed at the end of 2019, especially since a former Tesla employee said that she has been fired for using marijuana outside the job.

Musk also apologized to his space exploration company SpaceX for the incident and added, “SpaceX personnel may not use or possess any controlled substance while in the workplace, and also may not be under the influence of legal or illegal drugs while at work. Anyone who appears to be inebriated or under the influence while at work is subject to drug testing and potentially other employment actions.”

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Cosmopolitan

Elon Musk's girlfriend was apparently 'fully aware' of baby number two with Grimes

Musician Grimes practically broke the internet last week after revealing that she and Elon Musk had welcomed their second child, despite the former couple seemingly no longer being together. In fact, Musk has been dating Australian actor Natasha Bassett for several months (according to Hollywood Life) – but, what does the 24-year-old actually think of her boyfriend's new arrival with his ex?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Rogan
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Twitter Inc#Twtr
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Distractify

Girlfriend Watches Boyfriend on His Phone for 10 Minutes Without Him Noticing in Viral TikTok

Matters of the heart are a tough thing to deal with, especially when you're dating someone you feel like you can't really trust or who has given you countless reasons not to trust them in the past. You stay up at all hours of the night wondering whether or not they are as devoted to you as you are to them. You wonder who they're hanging out with or what they're doing and if they're being honest with you about their feelings or you're getting played.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy