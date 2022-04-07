ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Another Brewery in the ‘Works’ in Downtown Troy Craft Beer Scene

By Chrissy
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Downtown Troy has been a great place for local breweries to call home. Now you can add another one to the growing list. This time adding another location to its north country companion. Which Local Brewery is Expanding?. Mean Max Brew Works which is a brewery in Glens Falls...

q1057.com

Comments / 1

Related
Shropshire Star

Giant beer festival is on its way back to Ludlow this spring

Ludlow Spring Festival is returning after a two-year break. It's promising to be a real corker, bringing together the very best in regional beer, food, music, plus gorgeous classic cars in the form of the Marches Transport Festival at Ludlow Castle. It is a beer festival and so much more,...
FESTIVAL
104.5 KDAT

Local Coffee Beans Take Part in Brewing QC’s Favorite Beer

It could be said that the Quad Cities loves two things: Coffee and Beer. An easy argument for that case would be the Uncommon Stout, which is in the running for Quad Cities favorite beer. It might not have the widespread appeal and distribution of a Cherry Bomb Blonde, but if you ask any local beer lover about their favorite beer you can be sure Uncommon is in the conversation.
DRINKS
1230 ESPN

The Flagship Beers of the 23 Fort Collins Craft Breweries

There are nearly two dozen craft breweries in Fort Collins, not even counting the brewery at Colorado State University. What do these brewers name as their "Flagship" beers?. These would be the beers that the Fort Collins craft breweries identify, whether it be out of popularity or the beer's distinctive style, as the beer that best represents them. Not many of the brewers that I called had a very easy time naming their flagship beer, others knew exactly what beer best represents them; O'Dell for example: Without hesitation, '90 Schilling.'
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Lifestyle
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

New “Craft Pass” to explore breweries and distilleries

Imagine having your phone guide you to discover popular craft breweries, distilleries, and other destinations featuring adult beverages. It’s called The Ann Arbor Area Craft Beer and Distillery Pass. This new digital concept created by Destination Ann Arbor is meant to introduce folks to micro-breweries and distilleries across Washtenaw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Washington Examiner

Beer goes ‘woke’

Some beer drinkers apparently feel bad after downing a six-pack, and not just from the hangover. According to a duo of American commercial heavyweights, some of us also feel bad about the climate implications of our choice of brew, and they’ve come up with a solution: a climate-fixing beer.
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

Coors Light Is Selling 6-Packs of Beer-Flavored Lollipops

March Madness is upon us, and while we here at Outsider are diligently filling out our whiskey bracket, Coors Light is marketing to all the stressed-out basketball fans. According to studies, sucking on lollipops or hard candies can reduce stress and create a calming effect. So, Coors Light is tapping into that research and coming out with beer-flavored lollipops.
DRINKS
Eater

Highly Anticipated Jewish Deli Jacob & Sons Plans to Take Over the KitchenCru Space

In March, Noah Jacob took his team on his dream trip to New York: A five-day tour of New York’s iconic Jewish delis, bakeries, and restaurants. They ate bagels and bialys at Kossars, kishke and chopped liver at Katz, smoked fish at Barney Greengrass, knishes at Yonah Schimmel’s. And of course, they took the obligatory trip to Zabar’s, strolling the aisles of the famous Upper West Side market and bakery, peering in the deli cases and watching gloved men slice sable.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Brewery#Craft Beers#Beer Bar#Food Drink#Brewmaster#The Troy Record
Mens Journal

Best Beer Subscription Boxes to Explore Craft Brews

Since 2010, the subscription box market has exploded. You can trace the trend back to Birchbox. Each month, subscribers would get a mishmash of grooming products delivered right to their door. To be honest, there’s something appealing about a subscription box. Mixing mystery with anticipation, it’s a monthly hit of dopamine. Now you can get everything from treats for your pet to menswear accessories on a monthly basis. Want to try new hot sauces or get new underwear? Some box has you covered. But the ones that get us most excited are the ones filled with lagers, hazy IPAs, and stouts. Here are the best beer subscription boxes money can buy.
DRINKS
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Stratford-based brewery recognized as craft brewery of the year

(WTNH) — In 2021, a brewery headquartered in Stratford was recognized by Brewbound as craft brewery of the year, the first non-alcoholic brewery to achieve that honor. Athletic Brewing Company aims to have a positive impact on their customers and the environment. A new brewery is being built and will be completed next year in Milford.
STRATFORD, CT
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Beer Lover’s Guide to Dunedin Breweries

From the boutique shops to the delicious restaurants and the historical charm of the downtown area, there’s so much to love about Dunedin. The walkable downtown area is also home to an array of craft breweries, making it the perfect spot for your next brewery crawl. We’ve put together some of our top recommendations for a perfect day visiting breweries in Dunedin!
DUNEDIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AL.com

‘Pour Us Another’: Cahaba Brewery’s annual event celebrating women in craft beer to return for a third year

“Pour Us Another,” Cahaba Brewing Company’s annual event series highlighting the work of women in the craft beer industry, is set to return for a third year. The day-long event -- which kicks off on Sunday, March 27 at noon and runs until 5 p.m.-- will feature beer, women-owned food trucks and vendors, live music, and a “Women in Craft Beer” panel.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
9NEWS

Denver brewery creates beer in partnership with a Ukrainian brewery

DENVER — A Denver brewhouse is teaming up with a Ukrainian brewery to create a beer that would help those impacted by the invasion in Ukraine. Nykola Vantsa is a Ukrainian-born Coloradan that saw a Facebook post from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. The post had a number of recipes from the brewery and encouraged brewers from all over to use the recipes to create a beer that would help support Ukrainians.
DENVER, CO
Eater

Where to Find Ramadan Specials in the Twin Cities

A month of prayer, fasting, charity, and deep contemplation, this year’s Ramadan begins at sundown on April 2 and ends with Eid-al Fitr on May 2 and 3. Over the past two years, Ramadan gatherings in the Twin Cities have been limited by the COVID-19 pandemic — but this year, though a sense of caution and prudence remains, low case numbers and lifted mandates are helping people gather safely around food once again. Those observing can break their fast with Ramadan specials from restaurants around the metro area: sambusas, stuffed pigeons, whole lamb, and baklava are all on the menu for iftar at nightfall. Here are some Twin Cities restaurants serving Ramadan specials and iftar buffets and boxes this year.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hot 99.1

4 Capital Region Breweries Have Best Craft Beers in New York State

New York state is known for its many breweries and we have a good amount of them here in the Capital Region. The New York State Craft Beer Competition and the Governors Craft Beer Cup crowned the best craft beers in the state and the Capital Region was well represented and honored. Check out the winners.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy