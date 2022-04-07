ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice Committed to Providing Job Training and Licensing for Local Workers

By Christine Tarlecki
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoL89_0f21lP5p00
Images via CompanyVoice.

CompanyVoice invests in staff development by helping its employees hone strengths, grow skills, and obtain insurance licenses. For their clients in the insurance industry, CompanyVoice hires workers who have insurance experience or are interested in adding a credential to their resume.

Obtaining an insurance license better equips CompanyVoice operators to support insurance projects on which they perform all the duties of a licensed insurance producer.

To obtain a license, employees have several options to prepare with support from CompanyVoice’s HR and Training department. License candidates can choose to immerse themselves in a self-paced course of study or attend a highly engaging five-day pre-licensing class given by a subject matter expert in Accident and Health and Life Insurance.

Whether self-paced or live training, participants complete 24 hours of pre-licensing education, culminating in a pre-examination test. Upon passing, the candidate holds a pre-licensing certificate, which is valid for one year and satisfies Pennsylvania’s 24-hour pre-licensing requirement.

This certificate serves as entrée to sit for the Pennsylvania State Insurance Department exam and enables those who pass to begin taking inbound calls from customers of large insurance carriers.

CompanyVoice employees who are first time or renewal license holders call this a game-changer for their careers and point out some of the benefits of earning this credential.

Constance Saafir, a policy and pharmacy specialist, is from Philadelphia and has worked for CV for eight months. She became a licensed agent in Pennsylvania for a national insurance carrier and is committed to educating policyowners about the value of their life insurance policies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37czW4_0f21lP5p00
Constance Saafir

Sharpening her people skills and improving her customer service skills has helped Saafir develop good salesmanship and increased knowledge of a variety of products.

“Education expands one’s abilities. Licensing shows one can see a project to the end,” she said. “I improved my organization, problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills.”

In providing advice for potential new hires, she says: Trust in the process of learning, apply yourself through studying the material provided, and you will become a licensed agent.

Mitch Wallace from Drexel Hill is licensed for insurance sales for inbound projects primarily with Medicare Advantage products. He has learned to utilize different enrollment applications such as Wipro and interactive sales agent tools as well as various dialer systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1TWn_0f21lP5p00
Mitch Wallace

“Training and management got me on track with practice testing and NIPR testing to get current. I was offered 20 hours per week paid time to train in the License Portals,” Wallace explained. “I had recently undergone open-heart surgery, and CompanyVoice trainers took time to sit next to me to assure my level of competency before attempting to test. The Medicare Training is invaluable, and CompanyVoice paid all the fees and costs and oversaw all correspondences, which saved time and potential expenses.”

Wallace would tell potential new hires to get a license/certification at CV: “Absolutely go for it! Positive skills training will support success and encouragement are always paramount in Company Voice’s mind,” he explained. “Through internal quality enhancement programs, you are always getting better! CV wants to enrich your skills and earnings. Many sales programs carry a bonus for performance, and I received a bonus even after the season ended.”

Wallace’s focus has been on Medicare and Affordable Care Act (ACA) sales. “My license has made me focused, effective, and able to master various sales processes. I can also service clients in multiple states. I feel I am a more positive thinker too. The Corporate Trainer, taught me, ‘If you say you can, you’re right!’ I always look for better ways to interact with team members and associates.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDGGL_0f21lP5p00
Michael Brent

Michael Brent is from Radnor and is a licensed agent for insurance sales for inbound projects, who began learning to navigate and sell healthcare plans at CompanyVoice, starting with training class with an excellent instructor and practice exams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuVRC_0f21lP5p00

He explained that the process on new hires is very professional and made passing the state licensing exam much easier. He now feels much more confident selling healthcare products.

Lorenzo Hough is from Philadelphia and has been licensed at CompanyVoice for 10+ years, for Medicare enrollment and has achieved multi-state licensure and gained knowledge of the various plans offered.

Thanks to classroom training and computerized training, he tested for a license at a certified testing center, which led to more opportunities to work and learn.

Want to learn more about CompanyVoice or even join the team? Click here to find out more information on CompanyVoice training processes.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Flexible Hours Allow Employees at This Company to Fit Work Around Their Lives

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
BROOKLYN, NY
WHIZ

IBEW Local Union 1105 Providing Multiple Trade Jobs to Southeastern Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The IBEW Local Union 1105 is gearing up for the many electrical jobs coming soon throughout Southeastern Ohio due to the previously announced Intel Project. The IBEW Local Union 1105 is an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers with about 250 members providing them job opportunities and training classes two nights a week.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Drexel Hill, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Radnor Township, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Blue Bell, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Blue Bell, PA
Business
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
ECONOMY
Newsday

Spies among us: How bosses remotely monitor work-from-home employees

Since the pandemic accelerated remote work, there’s been an uptick in the use of electronic monitoring tools to track employees’ performance and productivity, experts say. Some workers’ rights groups have called it invasive with employees often not knowing they’re even being tracked or how the information’s being used.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#Insurance Plans#Job Training
freightwaves.com

About that “driver shortage”

The most polarizing term in trucking is the “driver shortage.”. To drivers, the term often gets them fired up and angry – it makes them feel as if they are a commodity. The trucking industry is one of the most cyclical industries on the planet; it goes through booms and busts.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Jobs
WEHT/WTVW

Bell Bank committed to bringing jobs to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One of the nation’s largest independently owned banks still plans on bringing dozens of jobs to Owensboro. Bell Bank is still planning to open a mortgage servicing center in the Owensboro area despite a recent termination of an initial lease agreement. The agreement for the downtown building fell through last week […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Chicago Defender

Chicago Police Department Lowers Hiring Standards Amid Staffing Shortage

The Chicago Police Department recently became the latest local law enforcement agency in the country to announce its lowering hiring standards to address a staffing shortage.The Chicago Police Department is specifically axing its college credit requirement for certain candidates, CNN reported. The department, like several others in the US, are facing Covid-19 pandemic-related staffing shortage. The nation’s and city’s current social justice reckoning, officials said, is turning potential new candidates away from applying.
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

TriumphX aims to make its mark streamlining trucking payments

Dallas-based Triumph Bancorp announced Wednesday the launch of TriumphX, a business unit aimed at streamlining freight financing options for carriers, shippers and brokers that need liquidity in order to move goods. TriumphX is a division of TBK Bank, the primary operating subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp. TriumphX will support the execution...
INDUSTRY
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy