There’s no denying that the pandemic bolstered the adoption of AI and analytics technologies. The rapid changes brought on by the health crises forced businesses to adapt practically overnight, accelerating the rollout of new products. According to a 2021 survey from ManageEngine — the IT division of Zoho — 80% of U.S.-based businesses said they accelerated their AI implementation over the past two years, while 20% said they’d boosted their usage of business analytics compared with the global average.

