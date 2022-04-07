VIDEO | Baseball memories at Carl M. Kuss Field in West Bend, WI
By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 day ago
April 7, 2022 – West Bend, WI – As the Milwaukee Brewers begin the 2022 season we take a look back at some of the baseball memories in West Bend, WI. It was 10 a.m. Saturday morning and the hum of a chainsaw and crack of a hammer could be heard...
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- It's almost time to "play ball" once again at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return for another season of baseball in Grand Chute. There's plenty of fun planned for the entire family for the first home stand of the...
CHICAGO - The weather for the Milwaukee Brewers' season opener in Chicago was more suited for football than baseball, but it would take a lot more than a little rain to keep fans from traveling to Wrigley Field. If you believe in the church of baseball, then 108-year-old Wrigley Field...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Brewers fans everywhere are invited to participate in the first-ever Brewers Eve Bash on Wednesday, April 13. The party begins at 4 p.m. at Leff's Lucky Town of Wauwatosa, where fans are invited to celebrate with a rally-style event with giveaways, prizes, Bernie Brewer, the Famous Racing Sausages and Brewers representatives. The event is open to the public, and the Brewers game will air live throughout Leff's as the team takes on Baltimore.
