U.S. Politics

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
NPR
 1 day ago

Audio will be available later today. Secretary of...

www.npr.org

The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
The Independent

Psaki reacts to news of Fox reporter Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday expressed condolences to a Fox News correspondent whose colleague, British-American journalist Benjamin Hall, was recently injured while reporting in Ukraine.According to a statement from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, Mr Hall — a veteran foreign correspondent who has previously written for The Independent — was injured “while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”.Ms Scott said Mr Hall had been hospitalised, adding that more information on his condition was being sought by Fox’s “teams on the ground”.Ukraine news - live updatesSpeaking at the daily White House press briefing, Ms Psaki was...
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
The Independent

Matt Gaetz clashes with ex-general as he’s dubbed ‘clownish buffoon’ after shouting at head of US military

Representative Matt Gaetz on Tuesday continued attacking Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following a contentious exchange at a House Armed Services Committee hearing which ended with the two men shouting at each other after Mr Gaetz criticised the US military for what he described as “woke-ism” at the cost of combat readiness.Mr Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is reportedly under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, used his allotted five minutes of question time at a hearing on the 2023 US defence budget to berate Mr Austin, a former head of US Central Command who retired from the US Army...
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
