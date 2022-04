General Mills Inc. rose the most in almost two years after boosting its sales and earnings forecast for the year. The key gauge of organic net sales is now expected to rise 5% for the fiscal year ending in late May, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mix said Wednesday. That's up from a projection of 4% to 5% growth back in December. Adjusted earnings per share excluding currency swings are now expected to be flat to up 2% this year, up 1 percentage point from the prior best-case outlook.

ECONOMY ・ 16 DAYS AGO