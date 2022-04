Donald Glover had a busy weekend in Austin at SXSW, where he premiered season three of his hit FX show Atlanta at the Paramount Theater. The unconventional jokester was wholly himself as per Variety, even turning a disposable camera on the press pool as a prank. Glover revealed many insights into the making of his show, and one that stood out was the fact that Jaden Smith was supposed to appear in an episode that told the backstory of a character that gets shot in the pilot. “We never did it because Jaden Smith was busy,” Glover remarked, “We were supposed to release it online, just read[ing the script], which we still could do. Stephen [Glover] wrote it. It’s really good.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 DAYS AGO