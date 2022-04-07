ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

This Nutritious Veggie Has Been Ranked One Of The Least Likely To Have Pesticides

MindBodyGreen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of year—the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 lists are officially out. The Dirty Dozen names the top produce items most likely to have pesticides, while the Clean 15—you guessed it—are the fruits and veggies least likely to contain pesticides....

www.mindbodygreen.com

