Apparel

Maison Margiela Gives Its Replica an Espadrillas Update

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maison Margiela Replica is undoubtedly one of the most well-known luxury sneakers ever made, mostly because it takes after German Army Trainers of the 1970s. Now, the pair has been given a summer-ready update, released...

hypebeast.com

Essence

Skin Is In: The Rise Of Miu Miu’s Micro Mini Skirt

The 1960s (and Y2K) trend is back like it never left. If you love retro fashion, chances are you’ve come across the latest trend that has everyone buzzing with excitement. The micro mini skirt has made a triumphant comeback—just in time for spring 2022. From fashion week runways...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Enjoys Date Night With Offset in Split-Toe Margiela Boots & Supreme x Burberry Crop Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and Offset are a fashionably fly duo. Just a day after confusing her fans by serving a twinning moment for Versace with her lookalike sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi came through with a new Instagram upload that featured her husband on Wednesday. In the new shots, the hip hop royals stepped out for a date night in cozy streetwear threads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Elevates Monochromatic Street Style With Black Alligator Bell Bottoms & Christian Louboutin Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair as Khloe Kardashian headed to lunch with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The trio has been busy working on their new highly anticipated Hulu reality series, which is set to premiere on April 14. Khloe was effortlessly chic for the outing, by stepping out in an edgy ensemble. The Good American founder wore a billowy black button up top. The cropped...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Serves a Street Style Moment in Skinny Jeans & Air Jordan 1 Sneakers With Son at Lakers Game

Click here to read the full article. While the biggest stars in music were in Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, a few musicians decided to hit up the Denver Nuggets vs the Los Angeles Lakers game. Kelly Rowland was one of the many famous faces to attended the big game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The R&B singer turned the daytime outing into a family affair as she was joined by her eldest son, Titan Weatherspoon. Rowland served up some casual street style fashion. Her outfit included several closet staples. The four-time Grammy Award-winning songstress...
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Coordinates Dark Colors With Black Chunky Sneakers With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid and her boyfriend enjoyed the nice weather over the weekend in style. The model, alongside Marc Kalman, stepped out in NYC on Sunday. For their outing, Hadid wore a gray midi skirt that appeared to have a layered, zip-off function at the knee. She coordinated the skirt with a black jacket with leather buckles. Hadid accessorized her look with simple drop earrings, a green bag with brown leather straps and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk

Edison Chen and the CLOT crew have worked with Nike on a barrage of silhouettes including the LDWaffle alongside sacai, Air Max 1, Air Force 1 and more, and now they’ll be reconnecting with the Swoosh this year to apply their own spin to the Flux Dunk. HYPEBEAST recently got an exclusive look at the shiny pair, but Nike has rolled out its official images.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Rihanna Is Date Night Casual with A$AP Rocky in ‘Baby Daddy’ T-Shirt, Denim and Air Jordans

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna gave her viral pregnancy style a sporty spin for a Hollywood date night with A$AP Rocky last night. While seeing a movie together, the musician couple stepped out on Hollywood Boulevard. Rihanna was casually dressed in a pair of wide-legged blue jeans, as well as a printed white graphic T-shirt that read “Who Dat Is?” and “Das Jus My Baby Daddy” with an image of two cartoon mouses — a cheeky reference to herself and Rocky. Completing her look was a gold pendant necklace, color-blocked navy track jacket and a white trucker hat...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FASHION Magazine |

A Virgil Abloh-Designed Footwear Collection is Here + More Fashion News

Plus, Valentino taps local bookstores for a new campaign and Lululemon debuts footwear. Off-White c/o Church’s presents designs by Virgil Abloh. When the world of fashion loses a great figure, any new discoveries of their ingenuity are as good as gold. And it seems that the late Virgil Abloh left a lot of special projects behind. This week, Abloh’s luxury streetwear brand Off-White announced the arrival of a footwear collection in care of Church’s, designed by Abloh himself. The genderless capsule collection made its debut at Paris Fashion Week last month and showcases Abloh’s affinity for reinterpreting classic designs with new references. And Church’s storied oxfords served as just the right base.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

6 Summer 2022 Shoe Trends To Start Wearing Now

As the weather heats up, you’re far less likely to bother with a boot, clog, or anything that might stifle you. And while clogs, ankle boots, and even hybrid styles have been trending for spring, summer 2022’s biggest shoe trends are a whole different story. Get ready to...
APPAREL
Teen Vogue

Best Street Style From Tokyo Fashion Week — See Photos

When it comes to fashion weeks, all eyes are usually on the "Big Four." However, if you are looking for street style inspo, there’s way more to see out there. Paris, Milan, London, and New York will always deliver but if you are looking to step outside of your comfort zone, you need to broaden your horizons — quite literally. We’ve already seen the power of Scandi street style fashion at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and now Tokyo Fashion Week is serving up some serious street style inspo, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

Following the release of the Air Max Terrascape Plus “Pearl White/Dark Beetroot,” Nike adds the Air Max 97 to its growing list of “Terrascape” makeovers. The upcoming pairs arrive in a blend of white synthetics and breathable materials with tan-colored canvas Swooshes across the laterals. Reflective pull tabs are attached to the tongue, and Terrascape-branded pull tabs are secured on the heel. Move to Zero insignias adorn the multi-colored pebbled insoles indicating the use of recycled materials, and speckled grey Nike Grind materials are used for the midsoles. A two-toned grey rubber outsole completes the sustainable design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Day 2022 Is Here Along with New Sneaker Releases

Air Max Day, the annual holiday beloved by sneaker enthusiasts, is upon us, along with a collection of all-new Air Max 1 silhouettes. Today, Nike celebrates the 35th anniversary of its iconic Air Max technology, which was introduced with the Air Max 1 silhouette on March 26, 1978. Since then, Air Max has become synonymous with forward-thinking footwear in both the sports and lifestyle realms. Continuing the technology’s legacy, Nike has introduced a new assortment of Air Max options for the annual event, adding the “AM Dawn,” “AM 270 RSG,” “AM 90 SE,” “AM Motif” and “AM97” models to the Air Max 1 lineup.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Supreme x Dickies Spring 2022 Collaboration

Following the release of its Aeon Flux collaboration, Supreme is now readying its latest team-up with Dickies. Working closely with the American workwear label, the New York imprint put together a collection for Spring 2022. The special range is comprised of a Jacket, Short Sleeve Shirt, Work Pant, Work Short and Belt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

New Balance’s Hierro v7 Is The Ultimate All-Terrain Sneaker

Uneven terrain, potholes and moisture are just a few of the challenges trail runners face almost every time they venture out. Whether it’s a hazardous tree root, a slippy bank or even a sheer drop, having the right footwear for the occasion is a must. Luckily, as we approach trail running’s favorite time of year, New Balance has unveiled the latest evolution of its durable Hierro series, in the Fresh Foam X Hierro v7.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air Force 1 React Receives a Futuristic "Mint Foam" Makeover

Following the release of a bright neon green “All Star” colorway, ‘s Air Force 1 React returns this Spring in a futuristic “Mint Foam” makeup. The upcoming pairs serve up the React series’ signature halved look with the toe box and eyestays featured in “Photon Dust” tumbled leather while the quarter and heel sections arrive in semi-translucent “Mint Foam” and “Olive Aura” mesh and TPU. Stacked Swoosh logos run across the laterals, with elongated ends wrapping around to the medial side, and a foam tongue features an imprinted Swoosh motif and an array of dots.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

