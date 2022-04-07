Maison Margiela Gives Its Replica an Espadrillas Update

When it comes to fashion weeks, all eyes are usually on the "Big Four." However, if you are looking for street style inspo, there’s way more to see out there. Paris, Milan, London, and New York will always deliver but if you are looking to step outside of your comfort zone, you need to broaden your horizons — quite literally. We’ve already seen the power of Scandi street style fashion at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and now Tokyo Fashion Week is serving up some serious street style inspo, too.

