Maison Margiela Gives Its Replica an Espadrillas Update

Air Max Day, the annual holiday beloved by sneaker enthusiasts, is upon us, along with a collection of all-new Air Max 1 silhouettes. Today, Nike celebrates the 35th anniversary of its iconic Air Max technology, which was introduced with the Air Max 1 silhouette on March 26, 1978. Since then, Air Max has become synonymous with forward-thinking footwear in both the sports and lifestyle realms. Continuing the technology’s legacy, Nike has introduced a new assortment of Air Max options for the annual event, adding the “AM Dawn,” “AM 270 RSG,” “AM 90 SE,” “AM Motif” and “AM97” models to the Air Max 1 lineup.
