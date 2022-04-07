ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

J Balvin Explores His Minimalist Side With His Mountainous Medellín Villa

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not every day that one can step inside the home of a reggaeton star. In the latest Design Issue of Wallpaper*, J Balvin takes fans on an exclusive tour of his tranquil and minimalist Medellín mountain retreat. Named Casa Aire, Balvin worked alongside the architects at...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin on Their Cultures Colliding for 2 Upcoming Collabs

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin‘s worlds have collided. The British singer-songwriter and the Colombian Reggaeton artist announced they are releasing two upcoming tracks, “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.” Additionally, Sheeran revealed he had to learn Spanish for their forthcoming music collaborations. “So I want to...
MUSIC
Food Beast

Miller Lite Reveals Limited Edition J Balvin-Inspired Pints

J Balvin is once again lighting things up via his partnership with Miller Lite. The Colombian hitmaker gave the beer brand’s packaging a neon makeover. Fans can now buy the new limited-edition Miller Lite aluminum pints available nationwide featuring Balvin's signature lightning bolt, bright electric hues, and whimsical sketches. They can also win a chance to hang with the artist himself.
DRINKS
Outsider.com

Whales Take Tourists for a Ride in Crazy Encounter

It was likely one of the most exciting moments a group of tourists has experienced while taking a boat ride on the ocean. Some might even say the people on the boat had a “whale of a time” as a unique and unexpected co-captain joined the group, giving the tourists an exciting ride in an impressive encounter with a gray whale.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Takashi Murakami
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medell N#Mountains#Minimalist#Spanish#Llanogrande#Japanese
hypebeast.com

Supreme x Dickies Spring 2022 Collaboration

Following the release of its Aeon Flux collaboration, Supreme is now readying its latest team-up with Dickies. Working closely with the American workwear label, the New York imprint put together a collection for Spring 2022. The special range is comprised of a Jacket, Short Sleeve Shirt, Work Pant, Work Short and Belt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Ed Sheeran sings in Spanish on new J Balvin collaboration ‘Sigue’

Ed Sheeran has a go at singing in Spanish on his surprise new track, “Sigue”, a collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin. “Sigue” is one of two songs released by the British singer-songwriter this week, along with “Forever My Love”. Both songs were made available on streaming services on the evening of Thursday 24 March.“Sigue” incorporates traditional reggaeton beats, while the ballad “Forever My Love” – performed in a mix of Spanish and English – is backed by the acoustic guitar. Sheeran sings in Spanish on the pre-chorus: “I’ve been craving you for a while/ Be careful of me...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
hypebeast.com

Nike’s Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Is Fit for Performance

Has unveiled its new Pegasus Turbo Next Nature that is geared toward performance. The updated shoe marks the silhouette’s return for the first time since 2019. Continuing Nike’s commitment to environmentally equitable performance footwear, the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature is comprised of at least 50% recycled materials. Specifically, the silhouette utilizes 100% recycled Flyknit yarns for the upper and a midsole that was partly constructed with ZoomX foam scrap materials. Nike’s scrap Flyknit yarn is mixed with water bottle chips to create a fabric that is 70% recycled polyester and 30% excess yarn.
APPAREL
Architectural Digest

7 Modern Celebrities Who Lived in Hotels

The number of celebrities who lived in hotels—and the lasting popularity of Kay Thompson’s Eloise series—is testament to how convenient and luxurious a permanent check-in can be. With housekeeping, room service, and an on site spa, there are few more lavish contemporary lifestyles, save that of the royal family. The list of artists and actors who’ve holed up in a hotel for a year or three is a long one, from Old Hollywood bombshells like Marilyn Monroe who lived at the Beverly Hills Hotel for two years or Elizabeth Taylor who spent about a year at the Hotel Bel-Air, to iconic writers, like Oscar Wilde, who died while living at L’Hôtel in Paris or Tennesee Williams, who reportedly wrote his last play at New York’s Hotel Elysée. Wilde reportedly quipped “I am dying beyond my means,” after receiving a request from the hotel manager for overdue payment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”

The Spring 2022 season for Jordan Brand is gearing up to pack a punch with a range of silhouettes that are already turning heads. One upcoming release that is already garnering attention is the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black.”. The renowned silhouette features its classic color-blocking construction in classic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Show Your Love For MJ With These Photorealistic Michael Jordan Pants

Jordan Brand has just released a flashy pair of pants for fans of Michael Jordan. His Airness is captured in a retro photorealistic print across the crisp black twill body of the pants, where on the back, the top half is left black while the front sees the basketball net and Jordan in mid-air.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in jaw-dropping summer dress

Sofia Vergara always sports the sexiest looks and on Thursday it was no different as she wowed followers in a stunning summer ensemble. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Modern Family actress looked incredible as she snapped herself in a gorgeous Saloni dress which she matched with sultry black stilettos and a chic, black, Hermes bag.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy