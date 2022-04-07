ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB's Lagarde has COVID but symptoms mild

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 but her symptoms are mild and she will continue to work.

"I am vaccinated and boosted, and my symptoms are thankfully reasonably mild," she said on Twitter. "I will work from home in Frankfurt until I am fully recovered. There is no impact on the ECB’s operations."

The ECB is due to hold its next policy meeting on April 14.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

