Repairs Start Today on SR 64 in Princeton

32 road projects in the PennDOT Engineering District 4 region – which includes Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties were announced Monday under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Among them, In Lackawanna County, Route 6 (Robert P. Casey Highway) will see a 15 mile concrete pavement and bridge preservation project, In Luzerne County Preventive maintenance on both the North and South Cross Valley, I 84 reconstruction in Pike County. In all, it will include nearly 245 miles of paving and repairing or replacing 88 bridges.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO