Clark mayor apologizes for recently resurfaced recordings of racist, misogynistic comments

Sal Bonaccorso, the six-term mayor of Clark, is apologizing for racist and misogynistic comments he made.



Recordings recently surfaced from 2018 and 2019 of Bonaccorso using the N-word, as well as other racial slurs.



Here's part of a nearly five-minute video the mayor posted Wednesday.

"I'm here today to say I've made mistakes, and I'd like to apologize for the pain I've caused to the residents of Clark, my family, my friends, and all those that were offended by my comments," says Bonaccorso. "They had a right to expect more from me. I deeply apologize for my hurtful and insensitive language. It was wrong. I am embarrassed and ashamed to have spoken that way about a race of people. I have learned and I have changed and it will not happen again."

Last week, News 12 learned the township paid more than $400,000 to conceal the recordings after a whistleblower threatened a lawsuit.