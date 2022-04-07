ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World shares track Wall St retreat on interest rate worries

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x11FY_0f21cdK400
Hong Kong Financial Markets A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, April 7, 2022. Asian shares tracked a retreat on Wall Street on Thursday after details from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank plans to be aggressive in fighting inflation. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mixed Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by comments indicating the Federal Reserve intends to more aggressively tackle inflation.

Benchmarks rose in Paris and Frankfurt after declines in most Asian markets. U.S. futures fell while oil prices were higher.

The Fed comments have added to investor unease over the war in Ukraine, coronavirus outbreaks in China and persistent high inflation.

Minutes from the Fed's meeting last month showed policymaker s agreed to begin cutting the Fed's stockpile of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities by about $95 billion a month, starting in May. That's more than some investors expected and nearly double the pace the last time the Fed shrank its balance sheet.

European shares wobbled after the open, with the CAC 40 in Paris up 0.2% at 6,508.50 and Germany's DAX edging 0.1% lower to 14,141.12. The FTSE 100 in London shed 0.3% to 7,554.73.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.1% lower.

The S&P 500 fell 1% on Wednesday, while the Dow lost 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.7% to 26,888.57 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1.2% to 21,808.98. The Shanghai composite index shed 1.4% to 3,236.70. South Korea's Kospi declined 1.4% to 2,695.86 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.6% to 7,442.80.

Chinese markets declined despite state media reports that Premier Li Keqiang, the country's top economic official, promised support for the economy as it battles its worst coronavirus outbreaks so far.

Li told a meeting of the State Council, or Cabinet, that monetary policy would be used to “effectively support the real economy," Xinhua reported.

The State Council agreed to postpone required payments of pension insurance premiums on a time-limited basis for industries facing “special difficulty," and to channel unemployment insurance funds to help companies keep people on payrolls, it said.

While China is contending with slumping growth, the U.S. central bank is moving to cool inflation by reversing low interest rates and the extraordinary support it began providing for the economy two years ago when the pandemic knocked the economy into a recession.

A faster reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet would help push up longer-term rates, but also raise borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

At its meeting in March, the Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate by a quarter percentage point, the first increase in three years. The minutes showed many Fed officials wanted to hike rates by an even bigger margin last month, and they still saw “one or more” such supersized increases potentially coming at future meetings.

Higher rates tend to reduce the price-to-earnings ratio of stocks, a key valuation barometer. Such a scenario can particularly hurt stocks that are seen as the priciest, which includes big technology companies.

Early Thursday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which is used to set interest rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, was at 2.57%. It is at the highest levels it’s been in three years.

Traders are now pricing in a nearly 77% probability the Fed will raise its key overnight rate by half a percentage point at its next meeting in May. That’s double the usual amount and something the Fed hasn’t done since 2000.

Inflation is running at a four-decade high and threatens to crimp economic growth. Higher prices on everything from food to clothing have raised concerns that consumers will eventually pull back on spending. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has has pushed up prices of energy and commodities such as wheat and nickel.

Western governments have been stepping up sanctions against Russia following evidence its soldiers deliberately killed civilians in Ukraine. But European governments have resisted appeals to boycott Russian gas, Putin's biggest export earner, due to the possible impact on their economies.

U.S. benchmark crude oil prices fell 5.6% Wednesday, but are more than 30% higher this year. That has pushed gasoline prices higher, putting more stress on shipping costs, prices for goods and consumers’ wallets.

On Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude gained 30 cents to $96.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, rose 27 cents to $101.34 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 123.77 Japanese yen from 123.81 yen. The euro fell to $1.0882 from $1.0985.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Inflation#U S Interest Rates#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Asian#Fed#Treasurys#European#Dow#The Hang Seng#Kospi#S P#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Germany
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin takes his 'nuclear football' to funeral of Russian politician who revealed date of Ukraine invasion and has ceremony cleared of mourning relatives amid 'assassination fears'

Vladimir Putin has taken his 'nuclear football' to the funeral of a far-right politician in a Moscow cathedral today, raising fears of a potential attack. The Russian leader was accompanied by a man in a suit carrying the briefcase which can launch an attack remotely, during the open casket ceremony for ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks open lower as crude oil price turn sharply higher

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but are still holding on to sizable gains for the week. Traders are turning cautious as oil prices surge again, pushing U.S. benchmark crude up 7% and back above $100 a barrel. That’s a worrisome sign for inflation, which was already a major concern for markets even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% in the early going. Treasury yields eased back a day after rising sharply as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks fall, oil rises, Warren Buffett’s big deal

Coverage for this event has ended. Biden warns of 'evolving intelligence' suggesting possible Russian cyberattacks against the US. President Biden on Monday warned that there is "evolving intelligence" to suggest that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks against the United States, amid its multi-front war against Ukraine, and urged the private sector to "immediately" harden "cyber defenses."
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy