TV Series

'The Dropout' nails the ending – even though Elizabeth Holmes' story isn't over

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: Spoilers about the last episode of The Dropout ahead. Late in "Lizzy," the eighth and final episode of Hulu's series about the fall of the blood-testing startup Theranos, Holmes has seen the company collapse in the wake of an investigation by The Wall Street Journal. She has broken up with...

www.npr.org

TV SERIES

