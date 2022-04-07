ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Xcel Energy Foundation launches Energizing the Future

By Submitted by Xcel Energy
thepampanews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (April 5, 2022) – The Xcel Energy Foundation has launched Energizing the Future, a new giving plan with new focus areas that better align Xcel Energy’s business priorities and reflect diversity, equity and inclusion commitments while creating a stronger community. The Foundation has also increased annual grant funding in...

CBS Denver

Xcel Energy Named One Of World’s Most Ethical Companies

(CBS4) — Xcel Energy has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, for the third year in a row. The honorees are decided by Ethisphere and the assessment process includes “more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.” (credit: CBS) “Xcel Energy is one of only nine honorees in the Energy & Utilities category, and one of only five of those companies in the United States recognized this year. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries,” officials stated. RELATED: Xcel...
