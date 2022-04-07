1992: Arnold Schwarzenegger pumps up Hoosier kids

INDIANAPOLIS — Arnold Schwarzenegger made a trip to Indianapolis 30 years ago this month.

The actor was here to promote childhood fitness as a representative of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. Schwarzenegger was selected for the council by President Bush in 1990.

Schwarzenegger encouraged parents and teachers to write to Congress and the Department of Education to keep physical education in our schools.

“The squeaky wheels get the grease,” Schwarzenegger said. “Those organizations that make the most noise and are the most obnoxious out there, protest the most, are the ones that will get the most attention and will get things done.”

Schwarzenegger held an outdoor workout with area kids.

One child told WRTV reporter Angela Cain, “I want to get strong like Arnold Schwarzenegger.”