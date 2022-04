Fact: Sunscreen is the most important part of your morning skincare routine. Yes, more important than a moisturizer or toner; your sunscreen is the protective agent that has the greatest impact on how your skin looks and feels in the long term. But I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that sunscreen comes with a plethora of issues. At its best, the texture is thick and sticky; at worst, it leaves a white cast that makes you look ghostly in photos. That’s where Murad’s brand-new Correct & Protect Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 45 comes in. The sunscreen-serum hybrid is the latest launch from the skincare brand and works to correct discoloration and prevent future hyperpigmentation in addition to protecting against sun damage.

