Little Rock (TB&P) — In August of 2020, late on a Friday afternoon, Rogers attorney Jim Smith got a phone call from Alex Gray, an attorney in Little Rock. Gray wanted to hire Smith, considered one of Arkansas’ leading and most highly experienced business lawyers, to acquire one of Arkansas’ eight cannabis cultivation licenses. Gray was an investor with an operation that wanted the license — Good Day Farm Arkansas LLC.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO