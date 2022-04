WAVERLY, Minn. — Supply chain uncertainties may stretch into the summer months, which means more people may be turning to their local farmer for fresh produce. "It was incredible, I think that was one of the first times in this country that people had to actually think when they saw all of those empty shelves in the super markets or the shelves that were only a third full. They began to really think 'is there going to be food this summer is there going to be what we like to eat?'" said Jerry Untiedt, who has been farming for more than five decades and is the owner of Untiedt's Vegetable Farm in Waverly, Minnesota.

WAVERLY, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO