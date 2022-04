Brandin Cooks and the Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension according to Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter of ESPN on Twitter) Cooks will return as the top target for Davis Mills. Despite rumors of teams wanting to trade for him, the Texans decided to keep him in Houston and lock him up for two more years. He should see plenty of targets again as the unquestioned number one option on a team that will likely be throwing the ball often late in games.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO