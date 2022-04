NEW YORK — Against all the odds, Meighen Lovelace pulled off a feat sure to impress any parent: convincing her adolescent girls to adore broccoli. For Lovelace, a single mother of two in Eagle County, Colorado, it was a hard-fought, decades-long battle. Through mornings of at-home gardening, afternoons of hands-on chopping and evenings of homemade pizza baking, her girls came to love fresh vegetables. And even as budgets tightened during the pandemic -- Lovelace said she was fired from her job waiting black-tie banquet tables at a Vail ski resort when the lifts shut down -- she relied on school meals to ensure her daughters remained nourished and full.

