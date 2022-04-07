Belarus sharply cuts oil processing volumes due to sanctions - Belta
April 7 (Reuters) - Belarus has sharply cut oil processing volumes due to Western sanctions, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Thursday citing Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.
“For Belarusian oil refineries, in the face of tougher sanctions, we are assuming the task of supplying the domestic market. In connection with this, their load is balanced. In the future, as the situation stabilizes and exports increase, the load of refineries will increase,” said Golovchenko. (Reporting by Reuters)
