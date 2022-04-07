ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Belarus sharply cuts oil processing volumes due to sanctions - Belta

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 7 (Reuters) - Belarus has sharply cut oil processing volumes due to Western sanctions, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Thursday citing Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.

“For Belarusian oil refineries, in the face of tougher sanctions, we are assuming the task of supplying the domestic market. In connection with this, their load is balanced. In the future, as the situation stabilizes and exports increase, the load of refineries will increase,” said Golovchenko. (Reporting by Reuters)

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Putin wants 'unfriendly' countries to pay for Russian gas in rubles

European countries' dependence on Russian gas and other exports has been thrown into the spotlight since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent imposition of Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia economically. "Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices ......
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refineries#Belarusian#Western
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Washington Examiner

How Russia's war in Ukraine could crush Belarus

In the summer months of 2020, an embittered Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was on the brink of losing his power amid massive domestic protests and Western sanctions. Then the Kremlin came to the rescue. Now Lukashenko is returning the favor by allowing his country to be a staging ground for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia asks China for weapons, US claims as Kyiv’s Antonov aircraft plant shelled

Russia has asked China for weapons and financial aid following its invasion of Ukraine, reports suggest, with the White House said to be concerned Beijing may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.Several US officials, who spoke to the Financial Times and The Washington Post, refused to disclose what kind of military equipment or financial support Moscow had requested, citing fears such information could inadvertently reveal how the intelligence was gathered.US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned China that it would...
MILITARY
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

398K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy