WSCC recognizes corrections academy graduates

By Submitted to the Star
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 1 day ago
West Shore Community College’s Local Corrections Academy graduated its 14th academy class on Friday, March 25, at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center.  (Photo courtesy of WSCC)

VICTORY TOWNSHIP — First offered in June 2010, West Shore Community College’s Local Corrections Academy graduated its 14th academy class on Friday, March 25, at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center.

A group of area corrections officers completed the Michigan Sheriffs Coordinating and Training Council approved 160-hour certification program for personnel supervising inmates in county jails.  The academy program focuses on providing the skills necessary to maintain safety and security within a correctional facility.

During the four-week training, the academy covers booking and intake, correctional law, cultural diversity, custody and security, defensive tactics, ethics, fire safety, interpersonal communications, prison rape elimination act, prisoner mental health/suicide/behavior awareness, professionalism, report writing, workplace harassment, stress management, suicide awareness and first aid/CPR/AED.

Darrin McCall (Muskegon County), was awarded the outstanding leadership award for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills throughout the academy and Kadyn Bader (Muskegon County), was awarded the academic achievement award for completing the academy with the highest grade of 99.2 GPA.

“The Deputies have taken the equivalent of a full-time college semester in four-weeks of intensive training,” shared James Taylor, academy director. He added, “All of the graduates did an exceptional job throughout the academy. They can now go back to their agencies with new skills and confidence for any situation that may present itself.  The job they do is often unpredictable and challenging and with this training they can make jails safer for everyone. I have the utmost confidence these officers will only continue to enhance their skills and abilities in their respective agencies.”

Another session is of the academy is scheduled during the fall semester, scheduled for Oct. 3 – Oct. 28., and is open to both active Correctional Officers and pre-service (no experience) applicants.  Contact the WSCC Criminal Justice office at (231) 843-5825 or cemitchell@westshore.edu for information about the upcoming academy.

Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

