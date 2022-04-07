ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, MI

Book Buzz for April 7, 2022

By by Sharon Wolfe
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 1 day ago

BALDWIN — It's an Easter Party!  Kids and parents are invited to the Pathfinder Community Library for fun, crafts, snacks and a movie from 11a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Last Fighter Pilot: the true story of the final combat mission of WWII" (non fiction) by Don Brown. Bestselling author Don Brown (Treason) sits down with Yelllin, now ninety-three years old, to tell the incredible true story of the final combat mission of World War II. Nine days after Hiroshima, on the morning of August 14th, Yellin and his wingman 1st Lieutenant Phillip Schlamberg took off from Iwo Jima to bomb Tokyo. By the time Yellin returned to Iwo Jima, the war was officially over—but his young friend Schlamberg would never get to hear the news. The Last Fighter Pilot is a harrowing first-person account of war from one of America's last living World War II veterans.

NEW PAPERBACK: "Vertical Drive" by Michael DiMercurio, "Hostage" by Robert Crais, "Threat Level" by Michael Howe, "A Killing Frost" by Michael Black, "Denial" by Keith Ablow, "The Columbus Affair" by Steve Berry, "Yukon Justice" by Dana Mentink, "The More I Love You" by Brenda Novak, "Alaskan Reunion" by Belle Calhoune, "The House on Cannon Beach" by RaeAnne Thayne, "Dead Man's Ranch" by Ralph Compton, "Strangers She Knows" by Christina Dodd, and "Shakeup" by Stuart Woods.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "Splintered Silence" by Susan Furlong, "Lost Dog" by Alan Russell, "Save Me" by Tiffany Snow, "Critical Conditions" by Stephen White, "Will of Steel" by Diana Palmer, and "Everything the Heart Wants" by Savannah Page.

NEW NON FICTION: "The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read" by Philippa Perry, "Your Indoor Herb Garden" by D.J. Herda, "The Orchid and the Dandelion: why sensitive children face challenges and how all can thrive" by Boyce W.Thomas, and "Easy Knits for Beautiful Yarns" by Toby Roxane Barna.

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Baldwin, MI
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Say no to white guilt

I am 100% American. My heritage is a quarter Cuban, a quarter Puerto-Rican, a quarter Irish, an eighth French, and an eight English. All of my ancestors arrived in the United States between 1900 and 1925, except for the English. My English great-grandmother was from Vermont Congregationalist stock, who came...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Woods
Person
Robert Crais
Person
Keith Ablow
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”  BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.” The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

Librarians Recommend Their Favorite Books for National Library Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Not to be too “Matilda” about it all, but I absolutely love the library. I was the child checking out ten to fifteen books at a time (“Yes, I will read them all!”), participating in the yearly summer reading challenge, and signing up for the variety of programming my local branch offered year-round (I think I still have my babysitting certificate somewhere). And so I am obviously always excited about National Library Week, a yearly celebration hosted by the American Library Association to promote the importance of libraries to all readers and their communities.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue

The Real-Life Newport Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

“Why does everyone need to go to Newport now?” grumbles Christine Baranski’s grand dame character, Agnes Van Rhijn, in episode eight of The Gilded Age. While “everyone” is an overstatement (New York’s population at that point was around two million), in Rhijn’s elite circle, it very much felt that way: the 1880s were the decade when the Rhode Island hamlet became the summer spot for the era’s tycoons. Indeed, the HBO show spends the next 40-or-so minutes laying the groundwork for its inevitable rise – and while, yes, the show is very much a piece of historical fiction, much of showrunner Julian Fellowes’s plot actually does borrow from real-life events.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Books#Hiroshima#Easter Party#Iwo Jima
allthatsinteresting.com

This Week In History News, Mar. 20 – 26

Ancient curse tablet unearthed in Israel, history of the Bering Land Bridge rewritten, coin marking Julius Caesar's assassination goes to auction. Archaeologists In Israel Just Deciphered A Biblical-Era Tablet Inscribed With A Dramatic Curse From God. “Cursed, cursed, cursed – cursed by the God YHW./ You will die cursed./ Cursed...
RELIGION
Elite Daily

10 Major Differences Between Bridgerton Season 2 And The Book It’s Based On

Although Bridgerton Season 1 made significant changes from the original novel, the show stayed true when it came to Daphne and Simon’s story and all its messy glory. But the differences between Bridgerton Season 2 and The Viscount Who Loved Me are far starker. Warning: All of the spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 follow, and quite a few from the book as well.
TV SERIES
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Library to host Book Sale on April 8-9

The Breckenridge Library will host its annual Spring Book Sale next week. The sale will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The sale will take place at the library, 209 N. Breckenridge Ave., and Book Sale shoppers should enter through the back door of the library during the sale. Library Director Heather Schkade said the library is still accepting donated books for the sale.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
World War II
TheConversationAU

Witchcraft and fascism collide in Jane Rawson's imaginative new novel

In an age of polarisation, it’s instructive to return to the late 1930s, in the lead up to World War II, when the far left and far right were energised and prominent. In Australia, we tend to think that Nazi sympathisers didn’t exist, or were never significant, but in fact there were documented events in Adelaide and Katoomba that revealed fervent support for Hitler’s rise to power. Review: A History of Dreams - Jane Rawson (Brio Books) Contemporaneous left-wing papers suggested, sensationally, that there were 10,000-20,000 Nazis in Australia. There were, at least, 177 paid up members of the Australian Nazi...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Young adult books round-up – review

From Tracy Beaker to The Illustrated Mum, Jacqueline Wilson has long written about difficult childhoods. In Baby Love (Penguin, £12.99), her first novel aimed at teenage readers for several years, she tackles the thorny topic of teen pregnancy. Laura is a painfully naive 14-year-old in suburban 1960 when, flattered by the attentions of a French exchange student, a fateful walk home changes her life for ever. Fearful of societal shame, her parents send her to a mother-and-baby home to have the child and give it up for adoption. Wilson, who writes about the lives of girls with such compassion, is particularly perceptive on the complexities of friendships and the realities of the British class system. Heartbreaking, yet full of warmth and hope.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
E! News

15 Romance Novels To Read if You Loved Bridgerton

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TV SHOWS
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
54
Followers
160
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy