Book Buzz for April 7, 2022

BALDWIN — It's an Easter Party! Kids and parents are invited to the Pathfinder Community Library for fun, crafts, snacks and a movie from 11a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Last Fighter Pilot: the true story of the final combat mission of WWII" (non fiction) by Don Brown. Bestselling author Don Brown (Treason) sits down with Yelllin, now ninety-three years old, to tell the incredible true story of the final combat mission of World War II. Nine days after Hiroshima, on the morning of August 14th, Yellin and his wingman 1st Lieutenant Phillip Schlamberg took off from Iwo Jima to bomb Tokyo. By the time Yellin returned to Iwo Jima, the war was officially over—but his young friend Schlamberg would never get to hear the news. The Last Fighter Pilot is a harrowing first-person account of war from one of America's last living World War II veterans.

NEW PAPERBACK: "Vertical Drive" by Michael DiMercurio, "Hostage" by Robert Crais, "Threat Level" by Michael Howe, "A Killing Frost" by Michael Black, "Denial" by Keith Ablow, "The Columbus Affair" by Steve Berry, "Yukon Justice" by Dana Mentink, "The More I Love You" by Brenda Novak, "Alaskan Reunion" by Belle Calhoune, "The House on Cannon Beach" by RaeAnne Thayne, "Dead Man's Ranch" by Ralph Compton, "Strangers She Knows" by Christina Dodd, and "Shakeup" by Stuart Woods.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "Splintered Silence" by Susan Furlong, "Lost Dog" by Alan Russell, "Save Me" by Tiffany Snow, "Critical Conditions" by Stephen White, "Will of Steel" by Diana Palmer, and "Everything the Heart Wants" by Savannah Page.

NEW NON FICTION: "The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read" by Philippa Perry, "Your Indoor Herb Garden" by D.J. Herda, "The Orchid and the Dandelion: why sensitive children face challenges and how all can thrive" by Boyce W.Thomas, and "Easy Knits for Beautiful Yarns" by Toby Roxane Barna.