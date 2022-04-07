Lake County community events calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin, will host an Easter Party with crafts, snacks and a movie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 9. For more information call 231-745-4010.

• The Osceola-Lake Conservation District will host a beekeeping class with Koffi Kpachavi, founder of the Fremont Area Beekeepers Club, from 10 a.m. to noon, April 9, at the Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut St., Reed City. The program is free. For more information email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.

• There will be a one-day class on CCW/CPL license training at 7:45 a.m., April 10 and at 5 p.m., April 16 at Trailside in Luther. Cost is $90. To register call 231-492-0510 or email dawn@TrailsideLLC.com.

• The Mason-Lake Conservation District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m., April 11, at the Scottville branch of the Mason County Library, 204 E. State St., Scottville. The public is welcome.

• The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., April 11, at the township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit saubletwp.org or call 231-266-8384.

• The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., April 12, at the township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information visit elktwplakecomi.org or call 231-266-5983.

• The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., April 13, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

• The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., April 14, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

• There will be a free Spring Soccer Clinic for 3rd-8th grade students with coach Jeff Pill and the Marantha Baptist University men’s soccer team from 10 a.m. to noon, April 16, 4151 Wild Turkey Trl., Reed City. Register at fbreedcity.com/youth-sports.

• Travelers Bar in Leroy will host a paint party from 4 to 7 p.m., April 23. The cost is $30, in advance, paid to Shirley Grahek via Venmo. Contact Travelers Bar at 231-768-4471 to reserve a seat.

• The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

• Bring your walking shoes! The Luther Lions Club. 1003 N. State St., Luther is open for indoor walking from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays and Thursdays.

• The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.