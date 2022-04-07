Entrepreneurial competition returns to Lake County

The Pitch North 2022 entrepreneurial competition is open for submissions now through May 1. finalists will present to judges on June 14. (Photo courtesy of LCEDC)

LAKE COUNTY — The first-ever entrepreneurial pitching competition serving Lake County entrepreneurs, Pitch North, will be returning to an in-person event format in 2022.

Entrepreneurs living in Lake, Newaygo, or Oceana counties will once again have the opportunity to compete for cash awards to support their business concept.

“Entrepreneurship continues to be critical to the success of rural communities, especially as the pandemic recovery continues,” said Julie Burrell, Economic Development Director for Newaygo County and founder of the event. “When people start and grow businesses, they contribute to the economic diversity of their area and these unique local businesses become differentiators for their communities. Unfortunately, individuals living in rural areas often have less access to funding and other resources to pursue these endeavors, which is why we launched Pitch North in 2019.”

“I encourage Lake County residents with an idea for starting or growing their local businesses to submit the simple online application for the unique chance to win cash to support their idea,” added Jodi Nichols, Executive Director – Lake County Economic Development Alliance.

Most recently, The Tiki Hut Farm Market of Chase was a 2020 finalist from Lake County who used the $1,500 third place award to expand hoop houses and parking.

Pitch submissions for Pitch North 2022 are being accepted at https://rightplace.org/pitchnorth now through May 1, at 11:59 pm.

A hand-picked committee of small business resource representatives will review and score all submissions and select five finalists to present their pitches live at a June 14 event, where cash prizes will be awarded to all five finalists.

The 2022 event will be held at the Henry and Isabella Becker Event Barn at Heritage Farms, 1858 S Maple Island Road, Fremont. The public is welcome to attend this free event, but registration is required at https://rightplace.org/pitchnorth.

Pitch North is hosted by The Right Place, Inc, in conjunction with our partners: Newaygo County Economic Development Partnership, Oceana County Economic Alliance, and Lake County Economic Development Alliance.

Pitch North 2022 is made possible through support from Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, City of Fremont DDA, City of Newaygo TIFA, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Hart Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce, River Country Chamber of Commerce, Westshore Community College and Muskegon Community College.



For more information contact Julie Burrell, The Right Place at 231-335-1985 or by email at burrellj@rightplace.org.