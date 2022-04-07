Owners fill in the labor gaps at restaurants as part-time applicants remain in high demand

BayLobsters Cafe & Fish Market is a bustling combination of seafood restaurant meets fishmonger.

Behind the counter are Cindy and John Dziorney. Most days, the couple can be seen bouncing between food prep, slicing fish, serving and chatting up customers.

The Dziorneys do most of the work, including day-to-day behind-the-scenes business operations, said John Dziorney, owner of the store on Cleveland Road in Wooster.

With three employees, including the husband-wife duo, they are feeling the staffing crunch.

Even with job ads and Facebook posts, there is a lack of applicants. Those who do apply, often miss their interview.

"We had another one who no-showed; I just don't know what to do," he said.

Some area businesses rely on part-time help, and for many, those labor gaps remain unfilled.

While unemployment rates have nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels in Ohio, the labor workforce participation rate has only recovered by about half the pre-pandemic rate, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This means, there is a smaller active workforce than in years past, leaving employers with a smaller pool of applicants.

Few workers mean longer hours

Despite being open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, Dziorney said he regularly works 12-hour shifts from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. His wife is often there just as long.

"We're here all day and there are always more hours needed," he said. "I'm tired."

The only assistance received is from their part-time cook, who joined three years ago, he said.

"He works about 35 to 40 hours every week, but we put in more," Dziorney said.

To attract applicants, Dziorney would like to raise the offered pay to $15 per hour, but he said their budget will not afford it.

With rising seafood prices, increased gas costs and staffing problems further up the supply chain, such a wage increase is out of the question.

"If we did raise the pay, we could only hire one person," he said, and that would stretch their finances.

Competing with increasing prices

Product costs and fuel charges were already on the rise, and when Russia invaded Ukraine, those prices skyrocketed as international markets reeled.

Half a world away at Omahoma Bob's Barbeque, those costs forced Jenna Laughlin and her husband to raise prices.

"Fuel charges increased for deliveries and proteins became pricey," said Laughlin, co-owner of the Wooster restaurant. "We've had to adjust prices" to meet the costs.

Laughlin removed certain items, like pulled pork eggrolls, from the menu because supplies were not delivered on time, she said. They also lacked the staff to make some items.

Corporate competition and increased business

Laughlin manages a small team of three full-time workers supplemented by many part-time high schoolers who work around extracurricular activities and school, she said.

Even with many part-timers, Laughlin struggles to find the necessary labor to fill the gaps. For the two owners, this means putting in more hours.

"We cut our hours at the start of the week because we were working 12-hour days," she said. "We're seeing a lot of high school-aged and older people who are retired applying; we aren't seeing those in the middle age group."

In an ideal world, Laughlin said, she would raise wages even more to attract more applicants, but increased product costs make higher pay untenable.

"We are in competition with corporations who can pay a lot more money," Laughlin said. "We had a college student leave for another job that paid better because she needed to pay for school."

To incentivize applicants, she provides family discounts for workers, a free meal and tip sharing, she said.

While Laughlin searches for a new kitchen lead, who would specialize in prepping the kitchen and cutting cooked meats, and pork pullers, her small team is receiving more catering orders from nearby companies.

"Companies are also understaffed, so they are treating their staff more and more," she said.

Increased business is always good, Laughlin said, but to take on more catering orders, she needs more staff.

