WSCC Humankind Series presents artist Sergio Gomez

WSCC Humankind Series will present a live presentation and exhibition of artist Sergio Gomez's work at the Manierre Dawson Gallery April 12 and 13. The exhibit of his work will be on display through April 22. (Photos courtesy of WSCC)

SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Humankind series is hosting an exhibition and live art performance of artist Sergio Gomez at the college’s Manierre Dawson Gallery.

Gomez will produce a large-scale piece live in the gallery, working with WSCC students and community members, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tues., April 12 and Wed., April 13. Once the work is completed it will be on display in the gallery until April 22.

The exhibition and presentation are free and open to the public.

Gomez is a Chicago-based visual artist, curator and educator. He studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, received an MA degree from Governors State University and an MFA degree from Northern Illinois University.

He is known for his large-scale figurative abstraction paintings and charcoal drawings exploring the cycles of life. He has exhibited nationally, internationally and has many works in the National Museum of Mexican Art, Brauer Museum, and other public and private collections.

Besides his studio work, Gomez is a curator with a career of over 100 curated exhibitions since 2010. He is curator and Director of Exhibitions at the Zhou B. Art Center, director and founder of 33 Contemporary Gallery, co-founder of the coaching academy Art NXT Level®, and founder of Amplified Art Network.

“Sergio is the contemporary version of the renaissance artist,” said WSCC’s Professor of Art and Curator, Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “With his boundless energy, he makes art, curates, teaches and mentors many artists and curators like myself. He is always looking for ways to build community, and share experiences. With this event and exhibition folks may observe, converse and participate in the making.”

Any community member who is interested in participating is encouraged to contact Professor Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edufor details.

Additional information on the artist may be found at sergiogomezonline.com.

The theme of the 2021-2022 Humankind series is “Movement.” Topics to be explored under this theme include bodily ability (in the context of disability rights), socio-economic mobility, transportation, immigration, and even traveling and movement through society post-Covid.

For more information about the Humankind series, visit westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.