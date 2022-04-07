ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottville, MI

WSCC Humankind Series presents artist Sergio Gomez

By Submitted to the Star
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEtRl_0f21VngL00
WSCC Humankind Series will present a live presentation and exhibition of artist Sergio Gomez's work at the Manierre Dawson Gallery April 12 and 13. The exhibit of his work will be on display through April 22. (Photos courtesy of WSCC)

SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Humankind series is hosting an exhibition and live art performance of artist Sergio Gomez at the college’s Manierre Dawson Gallery.

Gomez will produce a large-scale piece live in the gallery, working with WSCC students and community members, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tues., April 12 and Wed., April 13.  Once the work is completed it will be on display in the gallery until April 22.

The exhibition and presentation are free and open to the public.

Gomez is a Chicago-based visual artist, curator and educator. He studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, received an MA degree from Governors State University and an MFA degree from Northern Illinois University.

He is known for his large-scale figurative abstraction paintings and charcoal drawings exploring the cycles of life. He has exhibited nationally, internationally and has many works in the National Museum of Mexican Art, Brauer Museum, and other public and private collections.

Besides his studio work, Gomez is a curator with a career of over 100 curated exhibitions since 2010. He is curator and Director of Exhibitions at the Zhou B. Art Center, director and founder of 33 Contemporary Gallery, co-founder of the coaching academy Art NXT Level®, and founder of Amplified Art Network.

“Sergio is the contemporary version of the renaissance artist,” said WSCC’s Professor of Art and Curator, Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “With his boundless energy, he makes art, curates, teaches and mentors many artists and curators like myself. He is always looking for ways to build community, and share experiences. With this event and exhibition folks may observe, converse and participate in the making.”

Any community member who is interested in participating is encouraged to contact Professor Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edufor details.

Additional information on the artist may be found at sergiogomezonline.com.

The theme of the 2021-2022 Humankind series is “Movement.” Topics to be explored under this theme include bodily ability (in the context of disability rights), socio-economic mobility, transportation, immigration, and even traveling and movement through society post-Covid.

For more information about the Humankind series, visit westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Dordt University artist to present senior art exhibit

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- "Imprint," a senior art show from art major Samuel De Jong, will be taking place now through April 9 at Dordt University's Art Gallery, located in the Campus Center at 700 Seventh St., N.E. De Jong's artwork highlights the influence and change that comes from one's...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Times Leader

Everhart Museum presents Light on Culture: Artistic Traditions of India

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Saturday, April 9 the Everhart Museum will present Light on Culture: Artistic Traditions of India, a free event featuring demonstrations and hands-on experiences in traditional Indian painting, as well as tours of the Museum’s galleries. Admission is free all...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Scottville, MI
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Contemporary Art#Public Art#Wscc Humankind Series#Ma#Mfa#Contemporary Gallery
Huron Daily Tribune

WSCC exhibit in Manistee extended

SCOTTVILLE – West Shore Community College announced this week that the artist Anni Holm’s exhibition “Can’t See the Forest for the Trees,” will be extended after a pause for spring break. The exhibition has been on display as a part of WSCC’s Humankind series. It's...
MANISTEE, MI
papermag.com

Marina Abramović Revives 'The Artist is Present' to Benefit Ukraine

The Artist is Present and now, you can be too. Marina Abramović is putting one of her most famous performances up for auction to benefit Ukraine. The body of work, which wowed the art world in 2010 is back for a cause, and a price tag. Up for auction...
WORLD
New Jersey Stage

Paul Robeson Galleries presents ZOOM discussion with Four Artists to Watch

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 6:00pm, Paul Robeson Galleries presents an artist talk introducing the work of four visual artists. Moderated by visual artist Bryant Small, this program will include an intimate look into the work and process of photographers David Christopher and Beryl Goldberg and mixed media artists D. Del Reverda Jennings and Sontonya Necheal. The event is free and will be presented via ZOOM. RSVP is required. You may register for the free event here. Zoom details with be sent via email confirmation.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Salina Post

Savanna Chestnut to appear in CCCC Cook Series presentation

CONCORDIA - Singer-songwriter Savanna Chestnut will be the special guest at a two-night event for Cloud County Community College’s final Cook Series presentation for 2021-2022. On Thursday at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Cloud County Community College Campus, Chestnut will discuss her life and career as a...
CONCORDIA, KS
New Jersey Stage

Vocalis Consort presents "Alive: Songs by Living Artists" on Saturday

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Vocalis Consort presents Alive: Songs by Living Artists, a concert benefiting coLAB Arts on Saturday, March 19 at 5:00pm at the First Reformed Church of New Brunswick. Vocalis members Elise Brancheau, Bridgette Gan, Scott Johnson, Martin Néron, and Christopher Sierra perform songs tied together by one common theme: they were written and/or arranged by living artists.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
WDVM 25

Artists at Capital Art & Craft Festival show support for Ukraine

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival is back at the Dulles Expo Center, and a handful of artists here are using this opportunity to help Ukraine. The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival feature over 200 artists with various art pieces, including handmade jewelry, paintings, and more. One artist Christine […]
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

THAMES MMXX Readies a Collection Celebrating the Works of Francis Bacon

For its latest collaboration, Blondey McCoy‘s THAMES MMXX has worked together with the estate of Francis Bacon on a full collection. Comprised of twelve styles, the special range is centered around select paintings by the Irish-born British figurative painter. A work jacket, hoodie, crewneck sweater, viscose shirt, T-shirts, beach...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Cecilia Vicuña, Tireless Maker of Poignant Sculptures on the Precarity of Life, Selected for Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall Commission

Click here to read the full article. The New York–based artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña has been selected for Tate Modern’s annual Turbine Hall Commission, where an artist presents a large-scale new work in the main entranceway to the London museum. The site-specific work will open in October and run through April 2023. An acclaimed poet who has authored over 15 collections of poetry, Vicuña is known in the art world for a practice that spans painting, sculpture, and performance and deals with themes of the precarity of life, human fragility, ecology and environmentalism, and social justice, typically showing how all...
VISUAL ART
American Songwriter

Premiere: Warren Dunes’ Outside of the Box Thinking Leads to New Song for Librarians

Warren Dunes is a family business of sorts. The Seattle-based band, prone to creating joyful postmodern beach music, is composed of prolific singer/songwriter Julia Massey and musician brothers Jared and Dominic Cortese. (Massey and Jared also married soon after music brought them together.) As a trio, they named themselves after the Warren Dunes State Park in Southwest Michigan, a place where the Cortese brothers grew up.
MUSIC
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
54
Followers
160
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy