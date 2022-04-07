ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, NJ

Business expertise, record expungement offered at Stockton University cannabis fair

By Ahmad Austin Jr., Burlington County Times
Burlington County Times
Burlington County Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUOOG_0f21Vmnc00

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — When Robert Reid lost his nephew to a fentanyl overdose, he could see the danger of the synthetic opioid grow as it began to appear within other substances. It's now encroaching on the cannabis industry, and the 68-year-old Brick resident has decided to take it upon himself to prevent more tragedies like the one his family endured.

"We already have a drug and alcohol epidemic," Reid said Tuesday in Stockton University's Campus Center. "What I want to do is see if I can be part of a team that's educating people on the safe use of marijuana."

Stockton recently became the latest in a long list of New Jersey venues to host a cannabis career fair. In an effort to continue educating the public on the relatively new industry, the fair featured a number of businesses and keynote speakers offering expertise to attendees.

John Pratt, the marketing coordinator for the Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia branches of the dispensary Columbia Care, said it's important for organizations like his to be part of these career fairs while everyone still figures out how to navigate the industry.

"I think it's everything," Pratt said. "And for people trying to get in (the industry), just treat it like any other job. You have to have a nice resume, nice cover letter, and we're kind of just extending that knowledge to everybody who's looking to get into the industry."

In addition to all the expertise available, professional headshots were also taken onsite for those entering the business. That included 60-year-old Olivia Reynolds and her son, 34-year-old Derek Cason. Reynolds, who lives in Atlantic City, said she was motivated by the dramatic price differences between sales in the grey market, or unofficial market, and dispensaries.

"I'm really glad that they changed it so we can be a part of making this money," Reynolds said in reference to the state's vote to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. "The dispensaries are ridiculous as far as pricing, when you can get it, how you get it, and what you can get. New Jersey dispensaries don't even sell edibles.

"We're about to shake and bake."

Cason, a Vineland resident, said he was arrested on a marijuana-related charge when he was younger. While he's fortunate it hasn't derailed his ability to make a living since then, he knows others aren't as fortunate and he wants to conduct a legal business.

"Just education, really," he said was his reason for attending the fair. "I've been on the other side of it so long, so I want to do the legal way, the right way."

For the people who haven't been so lucky, the fair also presented the opportunity to have those charges wiped from their record. Michael A. Hoffman, founder of The Hoffman Centers, was on hand offering expungement services.

In his time offering the service, Hoffman said he's heard stories of low-level marijuana charges complicating life in unexpected ways.

"The obvious things are, it's a question of federal housing," Hoffman said. "You can't have federal housing if you had a previous cannabis conviction on your record. Now, what is federal housing? Federally subsidized housing includes dorm rooms at any university. So guess what? You're looking at student loans that are going to be affected.

"The most obscure one I heard was somebody who sat down with me and said, 'I had my deposit for an Airbnb taken because it came back that I had a criminal background; so therefore, they said that I misrepresented myself and now I want to get it cleared up.'"

The primary philosophy, Hoffman said, is to engage in equity and not just equality.

"That is paying back those people who got the raw end of the deal," he said. "There four times more people of color who had cannabis-related offenses. They need to get repaired. There needs to be some way to fix that."

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong South Jersey resident telling stories within the healthcare and cannabis industries for Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal. For story tips, reach out at aaustin@gannett.com.

Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

Secretary Fisher tours Stockton University's maple sugaring operation

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher toured the Stockton University Maple Project this week to observe the school’s operation. Stockton has received a pair of $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grants during the past two years to fund the startup of a maple sugar tapping program comprised of research, and hubs in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, and Gloucester counties, including the one at Stockton and another in Philadelphia.
STOCKTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
City
Stockton, NJ
MLive

Clinic offered in Muskegon for those seeking expungement of criminal records

MUSKEGON, MI - Help is available today and next month in Muskegon Heights for those seeking to expunge their records of criminal convictions. In partnership with Michigan Works!, the Muskegon Heights Library is offering the clinic Monday, March 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4845 Airline Road, Suite 5. A clinic is also planned for Friday, April 8, at the same time and place.
MUSKEGON, MI
NJ.com

‘Allow me to be your proof that the virus is still among us’ Murphy says in first post-COVID appearance

In his first public appearance since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, Gov. Phil Murphy urged people to remember the virus is still here and to be cautious. The governor spoke in Jersey City at St. Peter’s University’s 150th Anniversary Founders’ Week Celebration on Wednesday. He had been isolated at his home for five days prior.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Marin Independent Journal

Novato approves new round of cannabis business applicants

Novato’s second round of prospective cannabis business owners received unanimous approval from the City Council. The council voted last week to conditionally approve three businesses, including a new cannabis delivery business, a 7-year-old cannabis testing laboratory and an all-in-one microbusiness. The businesses must receive state licenses and then return to the city for final approval before they can receive a city license.
NOVATO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Expungement#Cannabis Industry#Education#College#Columbia Care
Midland Daily News

Northwest Michigan Works to host Clean Slate Expungement Fair

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! is partnering with Michigan Indian Legal Services and Safe & Just Michigan in hosting a Clean Slate Expungement Fair to help people navigate the expungement and set aside process. Recent laws make it easier to have certain felonies and misdemeanors set aside, which...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Law.com

To Keep Key Clients, Firms Are Turning to Business Expertise

“If I call up the best heart surgeon in the country and they answer their own phone on the first ring, that would be a cause of concern for me,” University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School chief innovation officer Jennifer Leonard said. Putting business professionals in more client-facing roles...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
WHEC TV-10

FLCC hosting Cannabis Business Incubator Symposiums

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're interested in running your own cannabis business, you'll be happy to know that the first of many cannabis educational workshops kicked off Friday in Rochester. Another one is scheduled for Saturday morning as we move closer to the open sale of legal marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Foes Get Chance to Make Insurrection Case

Appeals court rules against voters seeking to label Cawthorn an insurrectionist. Georgia federal judge gives life to voters challenging Taylor Greene. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) from seeking reelection can join a court battle over the issue, a federal judge ruled, keeping alive their efforts to label her an insurrectionist...
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Burlington County Times

Burlington County Times

841
Followers
233
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Willingboro, NJ from Burlington County Times.

 http://burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy