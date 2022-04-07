ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Concern for Missing 15-Year-Old Female

By Source of the Spring Staff
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigation Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager from Silver Spring who has been missing since March...

www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Missing Silver Spring Teenager Found

UPDATE: Police said Summer Kidest Doughan was located safe and unharmed on Thursday, March 24. Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager from Silver Spring. Summer Kidest Doughan, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of East West Highway on Tuesday, March 22,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcpd#Whitlock Jones
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy