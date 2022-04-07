ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A US lawyer who flew to China in January says he ended up in government-mandated quarantines and isolation for 3 straight months before he flew home

By Weilun Soon
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frHX9_0f21URJs00
Police wear protective clothes next to some lockdown areas after the detection of new cases of COVID-19 in Shanghai on March 14

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

  • Xue Liangquan, a Los Angeles-based lawyer, wanted to visit his family in China for Lunar New Year.
  • Instead, Xue said he ended up spending three months under quarantine or in isolation in China.
  • His experience, which he detailed in a WeChat post, shows how China's patchwork of COVID restrictions can upend people's daily lives.

Xue Liangquan, a Los Angeles-based lawyer, arrived in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on January 4. His plan was to spend the next few weeks visiting family in Shandong province in eastern China, and to spend Lunar New Year, an important traditional holiday for the Chinese, with them.

His hopes did not come to pass.

Instead, Xue, 37, says he went through three consecutive months of quarantine and isolation in Guangzhou and Shanghai from January 2 to April 1. He said he ended his trip by flying back to Los Angeles on April 1, without having seen his family in China.

Xue described the ordeal in a lengthy WeChat post that highlights how China's patchwork of local COVID-19 restrictions can result in miscommunication and confusion. The WeChat post was published on Wednesday and has already racked up more than 100,000 views.

Insider was not able to independently verify the details of Xue's story. Xue did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Months of quarantine

Xue says his nightmare started on the day he landed, when he tested positive for the virus. He spent the next four weeks, including Lunar New Year, in a Guangzhou hospital. He said he was discharged on February 1 but was put under observation for another 14 days.

On February 16, he said he left Guangzhou for Shanghai, with plans to meet his family in Shandong. But while he was in Shanghai, Guangzhou authorities told him he had been in close contact with someone who tested positive. Thus, Xue said, he had to start his second quarantine in China on February 20, this time in the Vienna Hotel Shanghai in Songjiang district.

On what was meant to be his last day of quarantine on March 6, officials told him he tested positive and was not allowed leave quarantine. "I asked them to show me the report, they said they didn't have it and were just following orders," Xue wrote in the post.

After getting out of quarantine on March 18, Xue said he had to self-isolate in the Mercure Shanghai Jiuting, a hotel also in Songjiang district, for another 14 days. Only on March 31 at 9 p.m. was he given the all clear. But by then, he said, it was too late: He had previously bought a ticket home for April 1. He caught the flight, never having seen his family in China.

"During this unbelievable three-month journey, I seem to have aged rapidly. In life, we all need to know how to hope, no matter how big, or how small, how distant or how immediate these hopes may be," Xue wrote on WeChat in Chinese.

"And so, having one's hopes up, and then constantly having them dashed — that is the greatest torment of all," he added.

In China, the quarantine continues

Tens of millions of people across China are in strict lockdown as the country attempts to stamp out the virus. The resulting patchwork of regulations means authorities across cities are enforcing guidelines in varying ways, some of have bordered on being brutal .

Flying into China comes with its own complications. Because China has drastically reduced the number of inbound flights, many travelers have to make multiple stops to get to their final destination, meaning they have to adhere to multiple cities' quarantine measures.

Some Chinese social-media users expressed a level of disbelief at Xue's story. Others have defended China's quarantine approach. As one person wrote on Twitter-like platform Weibo, "Why is he complaining about the quaratines? What if he brought the virus into China? He'll end up forcing hundreds of millions of others to also go under quarantine."

On Twitter , a user under the handle @yl_sustainable commented on the article saying that they've not returned to China for more than two years because of these restrictions. "Hopefully policy will change soon," the user wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

cornpop porkchop
1d ago

Don’t be so gullible China 🇨🇳 has locked down for invasion of tiwan there monitoring Putin and getting ready. Having there citizens lockdown will make it really easy and they can monitor what they see on the 📺 tv. We will be in total war sooner that you think. Thank you Biden for our troubles.

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Shanghai#Lunar New Year#Chinese New Year#Wechat Post#Covid
Fortune

A new COVID variant ‘not yet known to the world’ just touched down in Israel

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Two Israeli travelers returning home from abroad were found carrying a combination of the Omicron variant and the BA.2 “stealth” Omicron variant—a mutation COVID that the country’s health ministry said is “not yet known to the world.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

454K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy