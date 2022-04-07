ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersport, OH

Millersport news: Egg hunt on tap for this weekend

By Carol King
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzML6_0f21TwS400

The Millersport Lions Club will hold its annual Easter Breakfast and Egg Hunt for the community Saturday morning, April 9, at the Lions Clubhouse. The menu will include eggs, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes, and beverages.

The Lions will have an Easter Egg Hunt for the Kindergarten classes at Millersport Elementary School on Friday, April 8.

Fish fry

Millersport American Legion Post #637 will hold its monthly all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Legion Hall, 2557 Canal Drive in Millersport. The cost of the meal is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 12 and younger. Carry-outs are available. The dinner is open to the public.

'Jesus Christ Superstar' presented by MCT

Millersport Community Theatre will present the rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar April 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. in the Millersport School Auditorium, 11850 Lancaster Street in Millersport. Reserved seating tickets are $15.00. Tickets can be bought at www.mctohio.com or by reserving through leuvoydirecting@gmail.com. Remaining tickets will be available at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to show time.

High school alumni banquet

The 2022 Millersport High School Alumni Banquet will not be held due to continuing concerns and restrictions related to COVID. The Alumni Banquet Committee is in the process of planning for the 2023 Alumni Banquet. The committee would appreciate help with any address corrections. Cards will be mailed in the spring of 2023 and up to date addresses are needed. Please send any updates to Carol King, 3226 Southbank Road, Millersport, Ohio, 43046; email to carolaking@mndspring.com or Bill Yates, 3010 Geiger Road, Millersport, Ohio, 43046; email to wryates@sprynet.com.

Senior citizens

The Millersport Senior Citizens met April 1 in the Lions Clubhouse, 2900 Chautauqua Boulevard in Millersport. Sixteen members enjoyed the potluck lunch with chicken provided by the club for the main entrée.

Following lunch President Ed Otte introduced Vince Popo, Village Administrator for the Village of Millersport. Popo spoke on various improvements in the village, the Community Food Pantry, the Walnut Township Fire Department, and school projects.

President Otte conducted the business meeting. The club voted to make a donation in memory of Bert Severance to Millersport Community Theatre. A donation was made to the Millersport Lions Club for the use of the clubhouse for Senior Citizens meetings. Door prizes were won by Carolyn Ricketts, Debbie Gant, Nancy Davis, Barb Voehringer, Judy Harris, Richard Neff, Mary Dupler, Vince Popo, and Gary Matheny. The meeting was adjourned for cards and Bingo.

The next meeting will be held at noon Friday, April 15 at the Lions Clubhouse. Anyone who is 55 years of age and older is encouraged to join.

School activities

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be back at MHS to provide a free Boaters’ Education Course on April 21 and 22.

The Laker baseball team earned a 14-1 victory over Wellington in 5 innings. Michael Levacy got the win with 10 strikeouts. Mikey Smith went 2-3 with 3 runs scored and 4 RBIs. Cody Blosser was also 2-3 and scored 3 runs.

The Junior High softball team had a big win over Berne Union at their season opener. Many girls had multiple hits to score a total of 17 runs. Kendyl Bonkowski was on the mound with 12 strikeouts.

The next meeting of the Walnut Township Local School District Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Laker Learning Center of Millersport High School.

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

Easter Festival and Egg Hunt slated for April 9

Nancy Baker is the recreation supervisor for aquatics, special events and special programs for the city of Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department. In this Q&A, she talks about the upcoming Easter Festival and Egg Hunt. What are some of the activities at the Easter Festival?. The festival runs from 1-2:30...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Sandusky Register

'Hunting' for local Easter egg events

SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Most notably, Sandusky’s...
SANDUSKY, OH
GATOR 99.5

Community Easter Egg Hunt In Sulphur Next Month

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
SULPHUR, LA
NewsWest 9

Downtown Odessa hosting egg hunt

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be bringing back the Downtown Egg Hunt for Easter 2022. Businesses in Odessa will have prize-filled eggs that community members can find by following the Bunny Trail map. Prizes from the egg hunt will also be available at the Downtown Odessa office. The...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Millersport, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Wellington, OH
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha Rescue hosting fish fry, egg hunt

NEMAHA - Nemaha Rescue is sponsoring a fish fry and Easter egg hunt in April. The drive-up fish fry is scheduled April 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. in front of MJ Market for eastbound traffic. Fish fried by Noah Vice and crew is available for a free will offering.
NEMAHA, NE
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Easter egg hunt set for Frontier Village

Frontier Village at Loy Park in Denison is planning to celebrate the beginning of spring with an Easter Egg Hunt and other fun activities starting at 11:30 a.m. March 31. Ages for the egg hunt, games, and more is three to 11 years old. There will be no charge for admission but donations will be accepted and used for the upkeep of the historic homes at Frontier Village.
DENISON, TX
WMDT.com

Georgetown Chamber of Commerce hosting Easter Egg Hunt

47ABC – In just a few weeks, on April 9th, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt. Linda Price, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce President, joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us all about the different kinds of fun and activities you can expect.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WWMT

Kalamazoo egg hunt returns after 2 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual egg hunt at Mayor's Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo will return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free event will take place on Saturday, April 16, on Homer Stryker Field from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by Advia Credit Union, the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#High School#Elderly People#Lions#Jesus Christ#Covid
Cat Country 107.3

Trout Opener 8 AM Saturday

The statewide trout season kicks off 8 am Saturday, and all indications point to a bountiful Opening Day...and beyond. Once again, as it’s been since 2015, all trout stocked will be rainbows. After two years of a drastically altered springtime stocking program because of COVID concerns, it’s now back...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

920
Followers
515
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy